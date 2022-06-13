If you’re going to get arrested, I guess now is the time to do it. New NYA Chamber of Commerce business Harvey Law is offering 20% off on all criminal cases from June through August to all newly retained clients that mention this article.
Hey, twenty percent is twenty percent, especially if you’re in legal trouble.
Owner Wes Harvey understands the stress and worry that can arise from an upcoming court case. “Some of my clients have struggled with keeping employment due to various issues, including mental/chemical challenges, no license, and health issues,” he says. “Knowing that retaining an attorney is not typically taken into account when budgeting, I work with clients to make sure they can have representation.”
Harvey insists the best client is an informed client, a client who knows you care about them. Being a small law firm allows more time for Harvey to explain the criminal justice process and build a more personal connection with clients. When people call him, he is the one who answers, not a legal assistant. Additionally, he is always willing to drive to clients’ houses as he knows on occasion they do not have drivers licenses.
Harvey Law specializes in all aspects of criminal law. Harvey represents clients with various types of allegations ranging from petty misdemeanors to serious felonies. “My experience as a judicial law clerk and prosecutor has given me insight into all aspects of the judicial process,” he says. “Having such insight is critical when my client’s life and liberty is on the line.”
His background is extensive. Prior to starting Harvey Law he worked as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Honorable Jody L. Winters of McLeod County. From there, he spent four years as a prosecutor for Scott County, working out of the courthouse in Shakopee. He moved on to prosecute for Sibley County, and the opportunity gave him the financial stability to open his own firm at 216 Main St in Norwood Young America. After being open for seven months, he cut the ribbon and joined the NYA Chamber of Commerce.
The area means everything to him. His parents moved to Norwood Young America 12 years ago, and he has lived in the vicinity ever since. Harvey spent a lot of time in the community while attending college and law school. He has grown to love the community, which has had an enormous impact on his life personally as well as professionally. “When I began to think about where to start this new chapter in my life,” he said, “I couldn’t think of a better place than Norwood Young America.”
People can walk-in any time or contact Harvey via email or phone to set up a meeting. He doesn’t charge for a consultation, and if he isn’t the best attorney for your situation, he may have colleagues who are.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to start Harvey Law in this wonderful town,” says Harvey, “and I look forward to serving the surrounding community for many years to come.”
