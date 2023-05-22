BowlingShirt.jpg

NYA resident David Franck is pictured with actor Brent Aretz. Aretz found a shirt that Franck’s had donated during his travels in India, and returned the shirt during a trip to Minnesota. (Submitted photo)

Most of us have donated one thing or another to charity, dropping off old dish sets and heaps of clothing without giving it a second thought. Years go by and we forget about the sweater we once loved, understanding that giving it away meant never seeing it again. Well, not exactly.

At least not for Norwood Young America residents David and Coralee Franck and Brent Aretz. When Brent and his wife Mona donated a pile of clothing to Goodwill eight years ago, in only a year a shirt from the pile would end up in a garage sale in India, and eventually in the hands of England-based actor Daniel Hoffmann-Gill.

Load comments