NYA resident David Franck is pictured with actor Brent Aretz. Aretz found a shirt that Franck’s had donated during his travels in India, and returned the shirt during a trip to Minnesota. (Submitted photo)
Most of us have donated one thing or another to charity, dropping off old dish sets and heaps of clothing without giving it a second thought. Years go by and we forget about the sweater we once loved, understanding that giving it away meant never seeing it again. Well, not exactly.
At least not for Norwood Young America residents David and Coralee Franck and Brent Aretz. When Brent and his wife Mona donated a pile of clothing to Goodwill eight years ago, in only a year a shirt from the pile would end up in a garage sale in India, and eventually in the hands of England-based actor Daniel Hoffmann-Gill.
Back in 2017, Daniel, who has acted in movies with Robert Downey Jr. and Johnny Depp, was travelling in Jaipur, India with his wife Ella. The couple came across a vendor selling clothing, and after some sifting, Ella purchased two t-shirts, one of which was a bowling shirt with the name Brent embroidered on the front and “Franck’s Sanitation Norwood, MN” printed on the back. “Bored one day after getting back, I decided to look up Franck’s Sanitation and discovered that the business was still going, and Google offered up the home address of the owner, a certain Mr. David Franck, in Norwood Young America,” Daniel shares. “I toyed with the idea of one day going to pay Mr. Franck a visit and asking him about how this shirt ended up in India.”
It wasn’t until just last month, six years after visiting India, that Daniel found himself in Minnesota outside of the Francks’ house. Coralee was clearing snow off the drive when she saw him approach. “It was really quite strange. At first I thought it was an April Fools’ Day joke because it was April first,” Coralee shares. “He walked right up to our house holding the shirt up, almost as if to say ‘I come in peace’,” she adds. After calling her husband to tell him a six-foot-five-inch British man was at their house with a familiar shirt, Daniel discovered the origins of the button-up blouse. It turns out it was a bowling shirt belonging to Brent that David’s business sponsored in the 70s. He and Brent were teammates and regularly played at Lazyloon Lanes in NYA. And that’s exactly what caught Ella’s eye when she came across the shirt in India, the unique and vintage look of it.
“I told him his wife must be into retro things and he said she was and that she wears the shirt all the time,” says Coralee, pointing out the unappealing mustard-color of the shirt. “He would not let that shirt go though. He hung onto it for dear life.”
After a few photos, a tour of NYA, and an unsuccessful attempt to connect with Brent, Daniel was off to Mankato. The Francks promised Daniel they’d share the story with Brent, and the following day, Brent and Mona connected with Daniel and happily agreed to make the hour drive out to Daniel’s hotel in Mankato to meet him.
“Coralee called me up and told me ‘You’re not going to believe this story!’” Brent says. “They didn’t even know the shirt was given to Goodwill until I told them, so they had no idea how it ended up in India. We donated a whole bunch of stuff eight years ago when we moved. I didn’t think I’d see that shirt again. I didn’t even think about it.”
Daniel, Brent, and Mona shared firm handshakes and a few laughs in the lobby of the hotel, and Daniel even called up Ella so she could chat with the couple.
“He told us if we’re ever in England, to find him and he’s got a place for us to stay, and we told him the same. If he’s ever back in Minnesota, we told him to come see us and we’ll show him around the area,” says Brent.
Daniel notes that he hopes to visit Minnesota again soon, and adds a final sentiment. “The world felt a bit smaller, in a good way, and a little more full of love, and I thanked my dad for teaching me that life is about stories and people and adventure and to seek it out whenever you can.”
