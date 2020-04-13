Last summer during Minnesota Twins’ pennant fever we carried a story about two local long-time fans, Jan Arman and Shar Blanshan. The article included their reminiscences from the Twins’ championship seasons and a look ahead to their plans to attend spring training this year.
It was a trip Shar Blanshan had on her “bucket list” and one her children gave to her when she marked her 80th birthday. She was joined by her long-time friend and stadium partner Jan Arman.The trip promised warm weather, a chance to see their Twins in action for what could be another championship year, and maybe an opportunity for Shar to meet her all-time favorite Twin Dan Gladden, now a radio broadcaster.
The ladies kept us up to date on their trip from the road and we caught up with them last week when they returned to town. Shar drove the entire distance --- 3,974 miles -- while Jan navigated with GPS on her mobile phone and provided regular reports and photos. Here’s a brief account of their trip.
Tuesday, March 10
“We are 600 miles away from home. Just passed the St. Louis Arch. It rained all day, so didn’t take photos. We just came to a Y in the road and decided to take a turn to stop in Louisville to see the Louisville Bat Factory.”
The pair arrived just before the last tour of the day.
“This was great! We got to see the bat Minnesota Twin Jake Cave uses. This is where they make them. We weren’t supposed to take a photo in the factory, but since we came so far the tour guide made an exception.”
Wednesday, March 11
“Spending most of the time in the car so we get there for tomorrow’s game. Weather has not been warm, hoping when we get to Florida it will be better.”
Thursday, March 12
“Two and a half hours to Fort Myers! First pitch is at 6 p.m. Florida time. Game is being televised tonight...look for us...lol”
2:24 p.m. as murmurs of COVID-19 sweep the sports world
“Wow, we are lucky if we get to the Twins game tonight. It’s still on, but the rest might be cancelled. I’m so bummed for Shar more than anything!”
It turns out COVID-19 won. The game was cancelled, the season suspended at least temporarily, and players, executives and coaching staffs throughout baseball started to pack their bags and head home.
“I wanted to go home too,” Blanshan said. “I was ready to head out Thursday.”
But as both ladies echoed, “We took lemons and made them into lemonade.”
Undeterred, they drove the next day to Hammond Stadium, the Twins’ home during spring training, to see the facility and take photos. And Arman said, “We are not leaving until you meet Dan Gladden.”
“Jan worked her magic and we did get to see Dan,” Blanshan said.
Arman’s son works with Gladden’s wife Janice, and she was able to make the arrangements before everyone departed.
“I wanted to make Shar smile again before we leave,” she said.
The pair met the Gladdens at a condo they rent during spring training. They even brought him his favorite candy -- Milk Duds.
“It was the highlight of the trip,” Blanshan said. “I’ve always admired Dan’s spirit and the way he played the game, and the Gladdens were both very cordial.”
She even got to don Gladden’s jersey #32.
