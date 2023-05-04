Who knew that cats lived in forests? Well maybe a cougar or bobcat, but certainly not Tabby the house cat?
Actually, there are cats in Norway that did live in forests, and Betty Jean Kauffman from Mountain Lake, Minn., shared that story at the latest Sons of Norway Scandia Lodge meeting last Tuesday, April 18, in Waconia.
They are called Norwegian forest cats.
The large almond-eyed cats with long, shiny, water-resistant coat aren’t native to Norway, said Kauffman. Instead, these cats are believed to have originated in Egypt and came north through Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean and into Europe, carried by Norse soldiers and trade caravans.
They adapted and survived for centuries in Scandinavian forests, and became the focus of legends, called “troll cats,” later translated as “forest cats” (skogkatt).
One legend has it that the Norwegian forest cat had a contest of strength with the Norse god Thor. Another that Norwegian forest cats pulled the chariot of the Norse goddess of love Freyja.
The legendary cats gradually moved from forests to farm homes becoming self-domesticated as mousers and companions, Kauffman explained. Later they rode as mousers on Viking ships.
“Why hunt prey in forests when mice are readily available,” Kauffman asked. “It sure is a lot easier life.”
The Norwegian forest cat has gained the reputation as calm, intelligent, affectionate, inquisitive and bold. They have even been known to chase a fox out of the hen house, Kauffman said.
King Olaf V in 1957 named them Norway’s national cat breed. The first pair arrived in the United States in 1979. Kauffman has been breeding Norwegian forest cats and speaking about them for the past four years, earning the moniker of “the cat lady.” She says she tries to give each of her cats Norse names.
Kauffman is a conglomeration of nationalities – Sicilian, Welsh, and Scotch to name a few. So, she adds, the forest cat is the only thing Norwegian about her. That and living among Norwegians in North Dakota and Minnesota for “a very long time.”
Scandia Lodge is the local chapter of the Sons of Norway and regularly hosts speakers and presentations about Scandinavian heritage that are open to the public. For more information about meetings and events, go to the Scandia Lodge Waconia Facebook page.
