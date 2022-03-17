The District 110 School Board came to their meeting last Monday, Feb. 28, expecting to vote on a new contract with Waconia teachers, but that item was tabled after the proposed contract fell short of ratification by teachers.
The Waconia Education Association vote was four percentage points shy of a two-thirds majority required for approval. Still, both WEA and district leaders say they are optimistic that they will have a contract soon.
“The process is not always easy or speedy, but we are working to have a contract that is acceptable to both parties,” said WEA union spokesperson Dave Aeling. “We are in the process of gathering more information from members so we can plan our next method to come to an agreement with the district. Both sides work hard and I am hopeful of a resolution soon.”
“The negotiation teams at ISD 110 have worked hard and have done a great job to come to a tentative agreement for the new WEA contract.,” said Superintendent Pat Devine. “We look forward to ratifying an approved WEA contract soon so that we can reward our amazing teachers at 110.”
The near agreement comes as Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools face a potential teachers strike.
The proposed two-year contract for Waconia teachers, effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023, calls for a two percent salary schedule increase in both years of the agreement, also step and lane advancements, plus a one-quarter percent increment increase for teachers with 19 years or more of teaching service in the second year of the agreement. In addition, the lifetime maximum for matching contributions toward the district’s retirement plan also will increase.
Contracts and work agreements with similar salary increases have already been reached with several other school district employee groups, including administrative support professionals, community education, nutrition services and others.
Meanwhile, the search for a replacement for Waconia Public Schools Superintendent Pat Devine has officially begun.
The school board chose the Minnesota School Boards Association to assist with the search from among other search firms. The first step is to reach out potential candidates with information about the district.
Devine announced last month that he would be retiring from the Waconia school district at the end of the school year – but he might not be done with the profession yet. Devine acknowledged that he was a finalist in for the superintendent job in Minnetonka schools after being approached by a recruiter, but has since withdrawn that application.
