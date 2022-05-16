Pam Henry-Neaton is a pre-school teacher with the Howard Lake-Waverly- Winsted school district and sometimes leads her class via Zoom.
The rural Watertown resident was working online one day in early March when she felt her right hand go numb.
It was like a “floppy crappie” – limp as a dead fish, she said. She couldn’t navigate her mouse and couldn’t grasp items.
She thought it might be a pinched nerve or carpal tunnel, but she went ahead conducted a stroke self-assessment, and despite having no other symptoms decided to go to the hospital.
Turned out it was the right call, according to her physicians. Test results revealed she had, in fact, suffered a stroke.
In just a few hours upon her arrival at Ridgeview Hospital, Neaton ended up going through a series of tests, was connected to an IV to deliver a drug to dissolve any blood clot – “Draino, my doctors called it,” she laughs – and was on her way to see a neurologist at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
“I was very lucky my physician’s assistant was so good, and feel fortunate that I had some awareness and took the initiative to seek medical help,” she said.
As a teacher, Neaton is trained in first aid and CPR. Her parents also each had a stroke, so she had some awareness of her susceptibility.
Stroke is the leading cause of long-term disability in the U.S. with one person experiencing a stroke every 40 seconds, according to the United Stroke Alliance. Nearly half of all strokes are cryptogenic, or of an unknown cause, leaving many to live in fear of having a second one.
Neaton’s doctors recommended a long-term implantable cardiac monitor to better diagnose and treat her. This device allowed Neaton to get back to daily life knowing her doctors have a close eye on her heart.
Installing the monitor was a minimally invasive procedure, she said, and she knows it works because recently she got a call from an Abbott Northwestern assistant asking if she was okay because they were getting an irregular signal from her device. Turns out it was just a minor system reset issue.
Neaton says she might not need the device forever, but for now she takes comfort that her condition is being monitored. In the meantime, she is back to doing normal activities.
She and her husband Brian farm near Waterrtown in Hollywood Township, which is a lot of work, she explains, but she is making an attempt “to slow down and relax a bit.”
This May during National Stroke Awareness Month, the United Stroke Alliance organization is teaming with partners to share stories like Neaton’s to highlight the importance of knowing the signs of stroke and the latest technology available to detect and help doctors prevent a secondary stroke.
Additional resources can be found at: https://www.unitedstrokealliance.org/site/stroke-awareness
Meanwhile, a video version of Neaton’s story has been produced by Medtronic, a medical device company, and more information is available on the Medtronic website at www.medtronic.com.
