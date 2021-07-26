Taco Bell is still coming to Waconia.
Four years after a plan was first approved for the Mexican-inspired fast-food restaurant in 2017, a revised site plan was back on the agenda at the July 12 Waconia City Council meeting.
The updated plan included some changes like adding a drive-through lane and removing some outdoor seating. Like the earlier plan, the latest was approved unanimously by the city council.
The location is 640 Marketplace Drive near other existing and proposed commercial development on the west side of Waconia.
Reasons for the delay were not mentioned, but speculation is that the timing is better now from a financial perspective and the additional development now proposed for the area. Taco Bell developers will need to secure a building permit before construction can begin.
Meanwhile, a Dairy Queen still is coming to town too. Although start of construction has been delayed, ground is expected to be broken soon.
In other business last week, the city council approved the vacation of a drainage and utility easement north of Woodland Creek because the necessary easement is available for Woodland Creek 2nd Addition.
In their consent agenda, the council approved a developer’s agreement for the first phase of the Waterford 6th Addition, a development authorized earlier this year off County Road 284 on the south side of Waconia. The first phase will consist of 48 single family residential parcels and 42 townhome parcels.
