A few weeks ago, during the Carver County Fair we told the story of exhibitors who share their creations at the fair such as jellies, crafts, photography and baked goods. Now, some local folks have taken those creations to the big stage – the Minnesota State Fair.
Among them is Dawn Dvorak, formerly of St. Bonifacius now living in Norwood Young America. We spotted her baked goods – quilt cookies and a disco cake, last week in the Creative Activities building.
“I am a hairstylist and I have a passion for cookie art,” she said. “I have always loved art, especially drawing and painting, and decorating a cookie is doing just that.”
She had earlier decided that when her youngest son graduated in 2020, she was going to learn how to do fancy fishing and hunting cookies for his graduation party. She took three classes before the COVID shutdown hit and cookie decorating became a creative outlet during the pandemic.
“At that time, I couldn’t go to work, my mother was dying in a Florida hospital and so many people were down, so I started making cookies to cheer people up. I gave cookies to my neighbors and friends and then people started wanting to order cookies from me.”
Oh, the Dvoraks did have the graduation party and the cookies were a hit there too.
Then a client of hers suggested she try entering her cookies at the State Fair.
“I didn’t even know that was something I could do,” Dvorak said.
But she found out that each year State Fair organizers announce a theme and rules for decorated cookies, cakes and cupcakes. Cookies are judged just on creativity and decorating, while cakes are evaluated based on taste and decorating.
“Part of the fun and excitement is planning out what I am going to do for that theme,” she said. “The most fun part is all my clients, friends and family cheering me on.”
“There are many fantastic cookie and cake decorating artists out there and it’s fun to compete, but it’s also a great learning experience,” she adds.
The very first year Dvorak entered was virtual due to COVID shut downs so entrants took pictures of their creations and sent them in, which wasn’t as exciting as being at the fair.
The past two years have returned to more normal. All baked goods are entered the Saturday before the fair starts.
“You don’t find out results until the first day of the fair, so it’s definitely an exciting week,” Dvorak said. “They also don’t display everything that is entered at the fair so when you see your work in a display case that’s pretty cool.”
Last year, she won first place.
“That was so exciting,” Dvorak said. “People were sending me pictures next to my cookies and the support I got was awesome.”
This year she took fourth place with her cookies and did not place with her cake, but the Dvoraks were at the fair Sunday, and the baker-decorator said it was still exciting to see her work on display.
“The Creative Activities building has so much talent in one space it’s definitely a must see,” she said.
Dvorak’s and other State Fair creations are on display through Labor Day.
