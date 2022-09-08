A few weeks ago, during the Carver County Fair we told the story of exhibitors who share their creations at the fair such as jellies, crafts, photography and baked goods. Now, some local folks have taken those creations to the big stage – the Minnesota State Fair.

Among them is Dawn Dvorak, formerly of St. Bonifacius now living in Norwood Young America. We spotted her baked goods – quilt cookies and a disco cake, last week in the Creative Activities building.

