The Maple Syrup Festival is slated for March 18 at Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America. Pictured are scenes from past events. (Submitted photos)

This month, Carver County Parks is hosting their annual Maple Syrup Festival at Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America. Taking place on March 18 from 1 to 5 p.m., visitors will get to enjoy demonstrations, tastings, and activities, as well as learn about how maple syrup is connected to Minnesota’s history.

The spring festival includes a tour of Carver County Parks’ maple tapping operations, starting with identifying and tapping a sugar maple tree to harvest its sap. There will also be an educational station at the Sugar Shack evaporator to learn the science behind how sap is turned into syrup, and how syrup can be turned into sugar. Additionally, visitors can learn about the Native American history tied to maple syrup tapping. And for the first time this year, there will be a Maple Syrup Brunch. Guests will get to sit down to a full pancake brunch that includes bacon, sausage, ice cream, oatmeal, coffee, and, of course, maple syrup made at the park.

