This month, Carver County Parks is hosting their annual Maple Syrup Festival at Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America. Taking place on March 18 from 1 to 5 p.m., visitors will get to enjoy demonstrations, tastings, and activities, as well as learn about how maple syrup is connected to Minnesota’s history.
The spring festival includes a tour of Carver County Parks’ maple tapping operations, starting with identifying and tapping a sugar maple tree to harvest its sap. There will also be an educational station at the Sugar Shack evaporator to learn the science behind how sap is turned into syrup, and how syrup can be turned into sugar. Additionally, visitors can learn about the Native American history tied to maple syrup tapping. And for the first time this year, there will be a Maple Syrup Brunch. Guests will get to sit down to a full pancake brunch that includes bacon, sausage, ice cream, oatmeal, coffee, and, of course, maple syrup made at the park.
Carver County Parks’ Recreation and Volunteer Specialist Micah Ostergard is in charge of planning the festival, and shares why the department loves bringing the science behind maple syrup to the community. “I’ve been maple syruping every year since 2018, and we’ve been hosting the event for at least the last 8 years and will continue to do so into the future. Throughout the month of March and into April, we lead educational maple syruping field trips for local schools, so a public event was a natural pairing.”
While early spring may seem like a brisk time to be outdoors tapping trees for sap, it’s the ideal and only time to do so. Spring is the time of year syrup producers look forward to because tree sap starts to flow between mid-February and mid-March when daytime temperatures rise above freezing and nighttime temperatures fall below freezing. The time to harvest is limited, yet there is something about the opportunity to tap being so fleeting that makes maple syruping all the more special. In addition to the weather conditions being just right, there are more variables that play into the spring “syrup run”, like location, and Minnesota happens to be the prime place to harvest and produce maple syrup.
“The biggest take away from the event is how lucky we are to have something like this available to us. Sugar Maple trees don’t grow outside of North America and the temperature has to be just right, which means the only people in the whole world that get to see maple syruping up close like this have to live between Minnesota and Maine, as well as north of Ohio, up into Canada. So get out here and experience it! It’s a great way to learn science and history all while being outdoors and eating delicious food.”
What a blessing to be located right where it all happens. Nature certainly has a way of bringing its greatest gifts to our tables, and a sweet breakfast staple is no exception. Just as children and adults alike enjoy a drizzle of maple syrup in the morning, visitors of all ages will have plenty to do and see at the festival, taking away much more than a satisfied sweet tooth.
To purchase tickets for the event, registration can be found at carvercountyparks.com. The cost is $10 per person and includes brunch. Ostergard and Carver County Parks also invite you to follow their social media accounts at @carvercountyparks to stay up to date on other events and outdoor recreation opportunities they host year-round.
