After a successful first year, the Southern Valley Alliance is planning its second annual Charity Golf Scramble. The hope for this year is to bring in even more players, and anyone looking for ways to participate has a few different options to support the cause.
“Last year went really well for a first year, and we’re really excited to get started for this year,” said Christie Larson, executive director of the SVA. “We’re hoping to continue spreading awareness and increase participation.”
Last year’s Charity Golf Scramble saw 44 participants, totaling 11 teams playing at Deer Run Golf Club in Victoria. The SVA is already planning to return to Deer Run for the second year in a row. The plan is also pretty much the same, aside from hoping to do an actual scramble instead of staggering start. That will, however, depend on the coming weeks.
The plan is fairly simple: individuals and teams up to four can sign up for $130 per golfer. Any individuals will be placed with other individuals in order to make up a team of four. With COVID still around, there is a limit in tickets available, but still plenty of them for the time being.
The scramble is set to start at noon, and to help keep the golfers energized, boxed lunches are being provided. Because the scramble is set to take place on September 13, it’s recommended to dress for the weather, so be prepared for sun, cool winds, or drizzling rain as the date approaches.
Golfers also have the chance to participate in an online silent auction. The items of this auction are fun and simple, and all donated.
“We have gift baskets and gift certificates from local businesses,” said Larson.
If a business or person wants to go above and beyond, they can also choose to sponsor the scramble. Sponsors help make events like this continue to happen, and remember that all proceeds go directly to the SVA and their efforts.
For those unaware, the Southern Valley Alliance seeks to help people dealing with domestic violence. They provide help in any situation, and have plenty of ways to help both men and women find their way out of dangerous home lives. Their support helps dozens at a time, and they are always looking for more ways to keep people safe.
The SVA Charity Golf Scramble begins at noon on September 13 at Deer Run Golf Club. To sign up, visit svamn.org and scroll down to register. Sponsors can also visit the same website. To participate in the auction, visit https://www.32auctions.com/SVAGolfScramble2021. Want to donate, but don’t have the time to participate? No worries. You can also donate to svamn.org to help SVA in all their activities.
