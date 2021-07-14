The resurgence of local activities continues in July.
ArtStock was held over the past weekend, sponsored by the Arts Consortium of Carver County and hosted by Parley Lake Winery.
The two-day art, wine and music festival welcomed a variety of artists, representing diverse media such as photography, sculpture, wearable arts, glass, fibers, painting, and more, plus several musical acts.
This Saturday, July 17, Ribfest returns at Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, with 16 teams signed up as of last week, vying for boasting rights as the best ribs around. In addition to the rib competition, the 18th annual event includes food and live music in the parking lot.
Next Monday, July 19, the Waconia Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual golf outing at Island View Golf Club. The theme is “Let’s Play Ball,” reflecting Waconia as host for the Minnesota state amateur baseball tournament coming up next month.
Golfer registration is full, but businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a hole and join the Chamber at the 19th Hole BBQ on the Vandy’s Grille deck at 4:30 p.m. The $25 ticket includes burger, a brat, and a beer. Advance registration required. Go to the Chamber website at destinationwaconia.org.
To close out the month, the last weekend, July 24-25, it’s the Waconia Wine Festival, with special activities and tastings planned at all three local wineries: Parley Lake, Sovereign Estate and Schram Vineyards.
