More than 30 Waconia High School Conservation Club members were out of bed and out on Lake Waconia recently to retrieve trash before lake ice retreats and the accumulated garbage from the ice fishing season sinks into the drink.
Students have been picking up lake ice as a service project for over a decade depending on ice conditions, “helping take care of the lake they love,” said club advisor and instructor Wayne Trapp.
“It definitely shows their dedication to conservation and their pride in their community,” he added.
Ice conditions were still great at the time, Trapp reported, with well over two feet of good ice to safely allow ATVs upon. The recent snowmelt also made spotting trash much easier.
This was another great year for ice fishing on Lake Waconia, he said, and that brought with it a bunch of fishermen and their houses. The club’s focus was around fish houses that had been concentrated in Wagner’s Bay, Pillsbury Reef, Center Reef and Waconia Bay. And fortunately, the amount of trash left on the ice has gone down dramatically since the club started performing the service.
“We used to pull multiple truckloads of trash off the lake, the last few years less than one,” Trapp said. “I think that’s because our local sportsmen/women are becoming more conservation minded and also our community members have stepped up their efforts to help maintain the beauty of Lake Waconia.”
The television program Minnesota Bound filmed a segment highlighting the Conservation Club’s ice service project. No date yet on when that will air.
In terms of the Lake Waconia ice-out date, that’s the best thing to gamble on in March other than the state basketball tournaments, Trapp said.
“Lake Waconia is such a shallow lake for its size which makes wind as big of a factor as anything else, and that makes ice out really unpredictable,” he said.
There was also two feet of ice on the lake this year and it was still in pretty good shape when Conservation Club members were out on it, Trapp said.
