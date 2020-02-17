The college football bowl season ended in mid-January, but 36 Minnesota high school teams gathered at Macalester College in St. Paul on Jan. 25 for the Science Bowl. A team from Waconia High School was among them.
The Minnesota Academy of Science stages the annual bowl event, which brings together almost 200 high school students from across the state to demonstrate their science and math skills.
The state bowl is a regional competition of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), with the winning team receiving an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the DOE’s National Science Bowl. Last year, Minnesota’s regional champions from Wayzata High School won the National Science Bowl in 2019 and will return this year to defend their title after claiming the state title for the third year in a row.
The competition matches teams of four students head-to-head to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. The tournament runs in a fast-paced, Jeopardy-like Q&A format where students race to ring in with their answers first. Each team plays multiple games in a round robin tournament, competing to advance to a double-elimination championship. Waconia’s team did not advance.
“The questioning is fast, with only five seconds to answer,” said science teacher Mel Berg, WHS team coach. Most teams answer in just a second, he notes; however, if a team member answers before the full question is read and gets it wrong, the opposing team gets four “penalty” points and a chance to answer the question fully read.
The WHS Science Team is open to any 9-12 grader interested in science and math, according to Berg. The team has participated in the Minnesota Science Bowl for about a dozen years now.
Science Bowl organizers note that competitions offer students who excel in math and science a chance to go beyond classroom learning and strengthen their teamwork skills. Competitions like Science Bowl also provide recognition and encouragement to the next generation of STEM students, opening the door to STEM majors and careers.
