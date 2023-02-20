20230201_081708 (1).jpg

Students at Watertown-Mayer Middle School wrote hundreds of letters to active U.S. troops and veterans through Operation Gratitude. (Submitted photo)

As part of a Thankful Thursday project, Student Council members at Watertown-Mayer Middle School asked fellow students to write letters to U.S. troops and veterans through Operation Gratitude, a non-profit organization that provides civilians with a way to say “Thank You” through volunteerism. Over 400 letters and cards were created by the middle schoolers and will be sent out in the coming weeks.

Kaitlyn Weiers, a fifth grade teacher and the Student Council supervisor at the school, says the idea came after Principal Guertin asked the Student Council to come up with a way to connect with those who are currently serving or have served in the military. Council members immediately got to work brainstorming ways to get the whole school involved, and letter-writing was brought up as a first step. This is the first time the school has written letters for Operation Gratitude, and due to the overwhelmingly positive response from the students, is something that will continue.

