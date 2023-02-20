As part of a Thankful Thursday project, Student Council members at Watertown-Mayer Middle School asked fellow students to write letters to U.S. troops and veterans through Operation Gratitude, a non-profit organization that provides civilians with a way to say “Thank You” through volunteerism. Over 400 letters and cards were created by the middle schoolers and will be sent out in the coming weeks.
Kaitlyn Weiers, a fifth grade teacher and the Student Council supervisor at the school, says the idea came after Principal Guertin asked the Student Council to come up with a way to connect with those who are currently serving or have served in the military. Council members immediately got to work brainstorming ways to get the whole school involved, and letter-writing was brought up as a first step. This is the first time the school has written letters for Operation Gratitude, and due to the overwhelmingly positive response from the students, is something that will continue.
“The students loved it!” Weiers shares. “We encouraged every grade-level to participate, and I would say we had almost 100 percent participation. I know when students were writing letters in my own classroom, it was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. I had put a sample letter template on the board, but the majority of my class chose to do their own thing, and they turned out amazing. The messages were super heartfelt. The kids really wanted the veterans and troops to know just how appreciated they are.”
With the success of the letters, the Student Council has already begun conceptualizing other ways to get the school involved with supporting our troops. While letter-writing will remain a regular part of and the foundation of this new initiative, other volunteer opportunities and charitable projects are on the horizon at Watertown-Mayer Middle School.
“We definitely want to continue writing letters throughout the rest of the school year. There are also an abundance of ‘wish list’ items for those currently serving, such as socks, wipes, instant coffee, jerky, and sunscreen, which we would like to fundraise for in order to create our own care packages. Another idea we had was to partner with our school’s Craft Club to create handmade items such as scarves, hats, and paracord bracelets. There are so many great ways for kids to get involved, and I’m looking forward to seeing how this initiative grows and develops throughout the years.”
For now, Weiers and the Student Council hope to have a letter-writing event at least once a month, noting that the morale-boost the military gains from the letters is needed not just once in a while, but year-round. Additionally, Weiers hopes that this project acts as an incentive for students to get further involved with Operation Gratitude or other organizations that support our military and first responders.
To learn more about, find ways to get involved with, or make a donation to Operation Gratitude, visit operationgratitude.com.
