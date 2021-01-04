Three local scouts completed Eagle Scout projects in recent months that are benefitting Waconia schools.
Over the summer, Waconia High School senior Marie (Meg) Geller coordinated the addition of a gaga pit for the middle school. She was involved in planning, fundraising and assembly.
For those unfamiliar with game, gaga is a variation of dodgeball that is played in a gaga “pit”. The objective is to avoid being stuck by the ball and remain the last person standing.
“I selected a gaga ball pit for my project because it’s a game that can be played by children of all ages, parents too, so it can benefit the entire community,” Geller said. “It doesn’t require special equipment, clothes, or even an understanding of all the rules – just a gaga pit and ball, both of which were provided by my project.”
To make the project a reality, she requested and received funds from the Waconia Lions, the middle school PTO, the Waconia Legion, and the Waconia Fire Department, along with building assistance from Storms Welding, Mayer Lumber and Michel Masonry Construction.
“The pit was assembled by a great group of volunteers who braved an ugly day of rain to complete the project,” Geller said.
“Our students absolutely love the gaga pit and are thankful to have another activity at recess and in phy ed classes,” added Principal Shane Clausen.
Another Eagle Scout project for the middle school was completed this fall by Jackson Derner. The 11th-grade scout worked with school garden managers Michele Melius and Rachel Deodhar to build a greenhouse for the Edible Classroom. The garden/classroom includes 54 raised garden beds, an orchard and an apiary. The greenhouse will be used to start and shelter plants for the garden.
“The project looks fantastic,” Clausen said. “We are looking to plan a small dedication ceremony for both projects in the spring.”
A third project completed by Scout Bram Fitzsimonds was targeted at the high school music program. The WHS senior created a set of professionally finished shelves for storing band equipment at the high school.
“Bram did an awesome job creating a shelving system for our percussion and tuba sections,” said John Pohland, instrumental music teacher and marching band director. “There was a very poorly utilized corner of our band room and he made it not only usable, but beautiful as well! We are so proud of Bram for all he has accomplished, and in particular for earning the rank of Eagle Scout.”
