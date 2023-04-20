Watertown-Mayer High School sets the stage for “Four Fabulous Fairy Tales.” The show takes place on the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center stage April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and the 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Twenty four students in grades nine through twelve have been rehearsing these four short plays since mid February. “The Fairy Tale Network” by John Woodard, “Happily Never After” by Tim Kelly, “Snow White Lite” by Jacob Dorn, and “Mother Goose Has Flown The Coop” by Pat Cook are all presented by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service.

Load comments