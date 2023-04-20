Watertown-Mayer High School sets the stage for “Four Fabulous Fairy Tales.” The show takes place on the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center stage April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Submitted photos)
Watertown-Mayer High School sets the stage for “Four Fabulous Fairy Tales.” The show takes place on the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center stage April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Submitted photos)
Watertown-Mayer High School sets the stage for “Four Fabulous Fairy Tales.” The show takes place on the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center stage April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Submitted photos)
Watertown-Mayer High School sets the stage for “Four Fabulous Fairy Tales.” The show takes place on the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center stage April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Submitted photos)
Watertown-Mayer High School sets the stage for “Four Fabulous Fairy Tales.” The show takes place on the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center stage April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Submitted photos)
Watertown-Mayer High School sets the stage for “Four Fabulous Fairy Tales.” The show takes place on the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center stage April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Submitted photos)
Watertown-Mayer High School sets the stage for “Four Fabulous Fairy Tales.” The show takes place on the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center stage April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and the 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Twenty four students in grades nine through twelve have been rehearsing these four short plays since mid February. “The Fairy Tale Network” by John Woodard, “Happily Never After” by Tim Kelly, “Snow White Lite” by Jacob Dorn, and “Mother Goose Has Flown The Coop” by Pat Cook are all presented by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service.
“Performing four separate scripts definitely has its challenges”, said Joyce Peterson, Artistic Director. “It has given more opportunities for students in lead roles, but it has also challenged them since most are learning two or three scripts simultaneously. We have really talented kids so I knew they’d be up to it.”
The plays are spoofs on classic nursery rhymes and fairy tales and are guaranteed to make audiences of all ages laugh. General admission tickets are available at the door thirty minutes before showtime and are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and ISD Staff are free with ID.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.