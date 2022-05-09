Fans of Harry Potter should love the Waconia High School spring production of “Puffs,” a spoof of the Harry Potter series. And even those not familiar with the stories of author J.K. Rowling’s young wizard should enjoy the comedy, the music, the costumes, and the story about misfits and underdogs, friendship and coming of age.
That’s the view of theater advisor Amanda Byrne and student director Jaksyn Graham who are teaming to lead a cast and crew of some 50 students to stage Puffs next week May 12-14 at the WHS performing arts center.
Graham, a senior, has been in 10 theater productions during his student career, and committed to making his directorial debut to ensure there would be a spring play. Advisor Byrne is working on a master’s degree this spring in addition to teaching, and says her student’s involvement has been critical to making the production happen.
Byrne calls Graham a natural for the director role. In addition to his years of experience on the Waconia High School stage, he is also president of the local International Thespian Society troupe and a life-long Harry Potter enthusiast.
Graham also is planning to pursue theater arts and directing after high school. He says he expects to major in broadcast communications and minor in theater at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.
“The two of us have approached the show as a directing team, so Jaksyn has been part of the creative process from the start,” Byrne said. “At the beginning of rehearsals in March, Jaksyn was mostly observing, but now he is fully blocking and leading rehearsals.”
Graham says he likes to observe from different parts of the theater to view how cast members are making entrances and exits, their interactions, and to make sure they are able to be seen and heard.
With Graham taking on the directorial focus for the cast, Byrne has been able to work more closely with student production crews. There are as many crew members as cast (25), Byrne notes, and the production features intricate lighting and an elaborate set.
As a director not actor, Graham says he will miss the “rush of being on stage,” but emphasizes that the reward as director is seeing his vision come to life. He explains that the role also is much different than being a fellow cast member because he is “giving direction and in a more assertive position.”
“Jaksyn has had a lot of creative freedom and control in this production, and I am really excited for everyone to see his magical world come to life,” Byrne said.
Instead of focusing on the adventures of Harry, the Puffs storyline follows the characters in the Hufflepuff house during the same time. Puffs started off- Broadway as a comedic retelling of the Harry Potter book series, and the show has been praised for its comedy and staging.
Since the production is not affiliated with the Harry Potter franchise, there is a lot of clever wordplay and name changing to help make the Puff world of Magic and Magic imitate the Hogwarts School of Witcraft and Wizardry, according to Byrne. There’s also some improvisation built in, so theater-goers could potentially see a different version each performance.
In preparing for the director role, Graham viewed an earlier adult and student version of Puffs. Starting next Thursday, WHS directors, cast and crew will bring their own version to life.
Performances are May 12-14 at 7 p.m. each evening with a matinee on Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.isd110.org.
