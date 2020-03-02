Last October, as presidential impeachment rumblings were coming out of Washington, D.C., these pages carried a perspective from Waconia High School social studies teacher Carl Pierson about how the proceedings were a teachable moment in democracy.
Last Thursday, Feb. 13, we were back in Pierson’s government class to get students’ views of the recently completed impeachment proceedings. A deeply divided Senate acquitted President Donald J. Trump on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — brought by the House.
Class members said they were generally aware of the impeachment proceedings, probably because of their enrollment in the government course and the current events segment that is shown at the beginning of class each day. A few said they tuned in to daily impeachment summaries, and fewer watched portions of the proceedings.
Students also addressed media coverage of the impeachment proceedings.
In today’s wide-ranging media market, the choice of channel you watched or your source of information could sway your opinion on the proceedings, noted student Beatrice Grant.
The general consensus among students: The hearings were “boring,” but got students’ attention because impeachment is so rare. And the impeachment proceedings “did set the stage for an interesting election year,” many said.
Students said they were “appalled at the partisan nature of the proceedings” and “were surprised the U.S. Senate didn’t take the time to call witnesses.”
“It’s like they had their minds made up from the beginning,” said student Natalie Meath.
“The fact that Sen. Mitt Romney was criticized by his party for his vote (guilty of abuse of power) reflects the partisanship,” added student J.J. Langer, who said he leans Republican.
Still students admitted the difficulty in making a decision because the reasons for conviction on impeachment – treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors – are “vague and hard to prove.”
“It felt like he (Trump) was above the law,” said some students. And that his actions around Ukraine were not right, said Ellie Dammann.
But was there a clear case for conviction?
An informal show of hands reflected about a 60-40 split for acquittal.
Students pointed out that while no president who has been impeached has been convicted, President Trump is the only one who is running to be re-elected.
So, said student Caleb Wilson, “Let the election speak and the people choose.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.