Students at Watertown-Mayer Elementary recently wrapped up their annual food drive. (Submitted photo)

Watertown-Mayer Elementary School (WMES) wrapped up their annual food drive earlier this month with great success. The student council-led give-back project, which ran from Feb. 20 to Mar. 3, saw students in kindergarten through fourth grade donate a total of 3,073 items and $2,290 to Watertown Foodshelf, formerly Friends for Life Foodshelf.

Each year, the class with the most donations is rewarded a prize. Ms. Swartzer’s third graders were this year’s winners, collecting a total of 677 items. As a reward, they were given the option of either a lunch hosted by Principal Katie O’Connell or an extra recess. The third grade students chose an extra recess. The classes with the most donations in each grade level were Ms. Libra’s kindergarten class, Ms. Karow’s first grade class, Ms. Roberts’ second grade class, Ms. Swartzer’s third grade class, and Ms. Kuntz’s fourth grade class.

