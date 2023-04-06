Watertown-Mayer Elementary School (WMES) wrapped up their annual food drive earlier this month with great success. The student council-led give-back project, which ran from Feb. 20 to Mar. 3, saw students in kindergarten through fourth grade donate a total of 3,073 items and $2,290 to Watertown Foodshelf, formerly Friends for Life Foodshelf.
Each year, the class with the most donations is rewarded a prize. Ms. Swartzer’s third graders were this year’s winners, collecting a total of 677 items. As a reward, they were given the option of either a lunch hosted by Principal Katie O’Connell or an extra recess. The third grade students chose an extra recess. The classes with the most donations in each grade level were Ms. Libra’s kindergarten class, Ms. Karow’s first grade class, Ms. Roberts’ second grade class, Ms. Swartzer’s third grade class, and Ms. Kuntz’s fourth grade class.
Collecting food for the local food shelf is something the students and staff at WMES look forward to every spring. The student council has been coordinating the food drive for nearly 15 years.
Dating back to 2007, when the elementary school moved to a new building, Watertown-Mayer Middle School teacher Gail Singsank took the opportunity to start the first elementary student council. Pulling from more than 20 years of experience working with student councils, Singsank established the organization, made up of fourth graders. Soon after the launch of the new student council, Singsank partnered with the Physical Education Department to put together a food drive for the young council members to run.
For many years, the drive was called the Turkey Trot and took place in November. However, when the pandemic hit in 2020, due to social distancing concerns, the drive was moved to spring and has remained a spring event ever since.
Over the years, many of the elementary school’s students have passed the local food shelf building, never realizing what’s behind its doors. The student council members hope that by hosting the drive each year, they will bring awareness to the food shelf and the importance of giving back to the community.
Student council member and WMES fourth grade student Bell Rogers says, “Me and other student council members have gained something to be proud of because we delivered food to the food shelf to help hungry people, and not everybody gets to do what we did.”
Easton Gehlan, another student council member and fourth grader, adds, ”Putting on the food drive each year helps the people who don’t have enough money to buy food, so I think it really helps this community.”
The success of this year’s drive came as a bit of a surprise to the elementary school’s student council advisor Jamie Renken. With the higher prices of food hitting families in recent months, Renken expected the donations to be less than recent years. But when the food drive wrapped, Renken was delighted to see the numbers consistent with what they have been in the past. One shift she noted was that financial contributions made up the majority of donations this year. Traditionally, non-perishable foods make up most of the donations, so when there are financial donations, the money can be used to purchase perishable foods such as milk, eggs, and meat, which the food shelf is often in need of.
When it comes to the impact the two week project has on the students, while they certainly understand the purpose behind the food drive, Renken believes that the heavy-lifting that goes into collecting and donating thousands of items is what really resonates with the students. “We want the kids to know their impact. When the kids realize the work they have done truly matters to people in their own neighborhood, it is something they don’t soon forget. Physically gathering the food from classrooms, sorting it, and lifting the heavy boxes into the van is too much for any individual student, so they learn to depend on each other, and as a team they find it both exhausting for them and exhilarating. Then taking them to the physical building where people can find help when they need food is an eye-opener. It is an experience they will remember for a long time.”
The students at WMES will absolutely remember this experience, and in return, what they’ve done for their community will not go unnoticed and hopefully be echoed. As for what’s next for WMES, the young student council members will be assisting the Watertown-Mayer Parent Teacher Organization facilitate the annual Strides for Students Walk-a-Thon in May. Funds raised go to the primary and elementary schools to help pay for field trips, enhanced learning materials, classroom grants, and more.
If you’d like to make a donation to a local food shelf, March is Minnesota FoodShare Month, and food shelves across the state are welcoming donations. If you’d like to donate to Watertown Foodshelf, visit watertownfoodshelf.com to find a list of items needed.
Financial donations can be made online while food donations can be dropped off at 309 Lewis Avenue South in Watertown. If you or someone you know is in need of groceries or care items, orders may be placed through the website or by phone at 952-955-1980, or items may be selected during hours of operation. Pick-up times are listed on the website. The food shelf recommends reserving a time slot for quicker service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.