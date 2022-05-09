Waconia fourth-graders got to take a walk in the woods last Friday, plus an opportunity to start their own forest.
The combination Earth Day/Arbor Day event was held in “Bayview Woods” behind Bayview Elementary, hosted by Waconia High School Conservation Club students under the direction of science teachers Wayne Trapp and Mike Jensen.
Students from Bayview, Southview and Laketown embarked on an ecology adventure that afternoon learning about mammals, owls and other raptor/predators, and trees.
There was even a Sasquatch sighting – actually a Conservation Club member dressed up like Bigfoot, the purported creature said to inhabit the forests of North America.
Fun facts from Conversation Club members: Minnesota’s state tree is the red pine and there are several mature red pines in Bayview Woods planted by some of the first WHS Conservation Club students. The tree is fire resistant, according to club members, with thick bark that insulates the tree core from light to moderate intensity fires.
In recognition of Arbor Day, each student got to take home a spruce sapling to plant courtesy of SouthPoint Financial Credit Union.
SouthPoint Financial donated some 500 trees this year to area schools, including Waconia Public Schools, Trinity, St. Joe’s and Cologne Academy, according to Tom Battis, Waconia branch president.
“I remember the day well when I was given a sapling to plant when I was in elementary school,” he said. “The last time I drove by my family’s old back yard the tree was still there!”
