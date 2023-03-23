Eleven students from Watertown-Mayer High School participated in the annual Minnesota Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference in Minneapolis, March 9-11.
During the school year, over 1,700 Minnesota BPA Members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete in over 60 different events focused in the areas of finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication & design, management, marketing & communication, and health administration. The competitions are designed to prepare students to succeed and assess real-world business skills and problem solving abilities. After qualifying earlier this year, regional winners put their talents to the test during the State Leadership Conference.
The Parliamentary Procedure Team -which includes Logan Bimberg, Claire Brandenburg, Eric Costello, Jonah Hamberger, Ava Heun, Justin Kind, and Lyndsey Penegor - received 1st Place.
Caleb Barnhart competed in Interview Skills and Podcast Production Team.
Logan Bimberg received 1st place in both Extemporaneous Speech and Parliamentary Procedure
Concepts.
Claire Brandenburg served as a State Officer and competed in Advanced Interview Skills receiving 1st place.
Eric Costello received 2nd place in Parliamentary Procedure Concepts.
Jonah Hamberger received 1st place in Human Resource Management.
Jack Jewison competed in Podcast Production Team and received 3rd place in Fundamentals of Web Design.
Justin Kind was a finalist in Integrated Office Applications.
Lyndsey Penegor received 2nd place in Entrepreneurship.
Jacob Rowan competed in Payroll Accounting.
Albert Rundell competed in Banking and Finance.
Bimberg, Brandenburg, Costello, Hamberger, Heun, Kind, Penegor, and Jewison will move on to compete at the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California April 26-30, 2023. Congratulations to these outstanding students!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.