The Watertown-Mayer Business Professionals of America contingent is pictured with their awards from the state Leadership Conference. (Submitted photo)

Eleven students from Watertown-Mayer High School participated in the annual Minnesota Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference in Minneapolis, March 9-11.

During the school year, over 1,700 Minnesota BPA Members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete in over 60 different events focused in the areas of finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication & design, management, marketing & communication, and health administration. The competitions are designed to prepare students to succeed and assess real-world business skills and problem solving abilities. After qualifying earlier this year, regional winners put their talents to the test during the State Leadership Conference.

