The Watertown-Mayer chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently held their first meeting. (Submitted photo)

Bryce Burkett identifies himself in many ways: sophomore at Watertown-Mayer High School, nationally recognized wrestler, and devout Christian. This fall he decided to lean into his religion and started the West Metro Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter for high school student-athletes in Watertown, Mayer, and the surrounding communities.

FCA is the largest Christian sports organization in America and uses sports as a vehicle for ministry. It focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel. Its mission is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.

