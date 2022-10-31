Bryce Burkett identifies himself in many ways: sophomore at Watertown-Mayer High School, nationally recognized wrestler, and devout Christian. This fall he decided to lean into his religion and started the West Metro Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter for high school student-athletes in Watertown, Mayer, and the surrounding communities.
FCA is the largest Christian sports organization in America and uses sports as a vehicle for ministry. It focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel. Its mission is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.
Burkett is well-known in school because of his wrestling success, and he wanted to capitalize on that to make a difference in his school and his community through FCA. He first learned about FCA from his pastor, who encouraged him to start a chapter, but at first Burkett was hesitant.
“I was scared of what people would think and nervous to take that step of faith and be bold in my school,” said Burkett. “But a year later, I felt I was called by God to do it.”
Burkett approached his friends’ parents, Jen Otto and Tricia Rupp, who agreed to be parent leaders for the organization, and Grace Carlin agreed to be the group’s coach. The coach serves as a volunteer that engages, equips and empowers athletes spiritually, through personal, character, and leadership development. The group has also been working with Ben Jacobs, the FCA Area Rep for the Southwest Metro, to get off the ground.
“We’re just getting started, but we’re going to have guest speakers and we will take content from the FCA manuals, read bible verses, and answer questions in small group format,” said Rupp. “We’ve also had students sign up to facilitate meetings and be an example of positive behavior in the community,” she explained.
West Metro FCA’s first meeting took place on Oct. 12 at Mario’s Italian Kitchen and 30 kids showed up. As the group evolves, it plans to meet every Wednesday morning at different churches in Watertown. Peace Lutheran Church was the first church to host the group on Oct. 19, and the congregation provided breakfast for the students.
Currently, West Metro FCA is focused on gaining recognition in the community through social media and word of mouth.
“My goal for FCA is to build a strong foundation so when I leave, it will still be pursued by students who are role models,” said Burkett. “I really want to help other students and athletes grow as Christians and develop a relationship with Jesus.”
Burkett plans to encourage students to join West Metro FCA by trying to make meetings fun and creating an environment that student-athletes want to come to. He has approached teams at school and invited them to attend and hopes to have representation from all sports.
“I want to be a light to the group,” said Burkett. “I don’t want it to be about me. I hope and pray that other students will take up the same role that I am and become student leaders.”
Students who are interested in joining FCA can simply show up to a meeting. There is no fee to join the group. More information about West Metro FCA can be found on Instagram @westmetro.mn.fca.
