While a “White Christmas” may have been on many folks’ holiday wish list, the winter storm that barreled into Minnesota on Wednesday was a less than welcome sight for anyone who had to travel.
After a milder-than-normal winter thus far, Mother Nature brought the fury to Minnesota with, more than 8 inches being measured at the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport. That snow snarled air traffic along with ground traffic, with at least 300 cancellations and more than 40 delays reported at the airport on Wednesday afternoon – a day expected to be the third busiest of the Christmas travel period, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Winter has come to the area,” said Greg Gust, weather service meteorologist in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Fast-falling snow paired with high winds made for treacherous trips for those who had to brave the conditions. Conditions deteriorated at such a pace that the City of Waconia pulled plow trucks off the roads due to safety concerns. Eastbound Interstate 94 was closed between Monticello and Rogers, west of Minneapolis, for three hours due a multi-vehicle crash and pileup.
In all, the Minnesota State Patrol reported more than 300 crashes on state highways on Wednesday.
Social media was flooded with reports of snow- and ice-covered roadways and white-out conditions in much of the area. In Cologne, city officials opened the gym at city hall as a makeshift shelter for motorists who were stranded in the area.
The worsening conditions led to Gov. Tim Walz deploying National guard troops and support vehicles to help rescue stranded motorists in some parts of the state.
Many locations across the state recorded wind gusts in the 50-60 mph hour range on Wednesday, and that wind will make for dangerous temperatures on Thursday – Christmas Eve – as wind chills are expected to dip to minus-20 to minus-30 degrees.
The forecast for Christmas Day looks to be slightly warmer, with highs nearing double digits on the holiday.
“Winter has come to the area,” said Greg Gust, weather service meteorologist in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.