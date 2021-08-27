Stiftungsfest is Back!
After cancelling last year’s celebration due to the pandemic, Stiftungsfest is back at full strength! The 160th Stiftungsfest celebration will be held Aug 26-29, at the Willkommen Memorial Park in Norwood Young America.
Stiftungsfest will begin Thurs. Aug 26 with Family Night at 5 pm. This popular free event is sponsored by our local churches will highlight music by Jen Bostic. The evening will include additional music, games, great food, kids pedal pull, a movie in the ballpark and so much more!
On Friday, Aug. 27, events at the park will start at 5 pm including softball, Biergarten music and, of course, the famous Stiftungsfest burgers! Opening Ceremonies will begin at 7 pm featuring the current Stiftungsfest Ambassadors, the 2021 candidates and some fun German music! The first-time headliner at Stiftungsfest, Good For Gary, will also be performing under the Big Musik Tent. This rock band plays current and past dance hits focusing on the newest top 40 songs.
Saturday afternoon under the Big Musik Tent includes Squeezebox Band featuring Mollie B and Ted Lange. This talented couple has performed Polka Music at Stiftungsfest for many years. Mollie plays about every instrument known and Ted is one of the best accordion players around. Also performing that afternoon are Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchman with some great polka music and Mitchel Hall and the Tennessee Trio playing Johnny Cash music. Each of the three bands will play twice under the tent. Saturday evening, Carver County’s own Johnny Holms will return for another great night of fun. Johhny has traveled the whole country entertaining fans of all ages. Johnny and his talented band play oldies to current music.
Sunday, August 29th will start with a church service at 9 am hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church. And then comes the every-five-year Stiftungsfest Parade starting at noon! Stiftungsfest takes much pride in the parade as all entrants must be unique and of entertainment value. We are aiming for the maximum number of parade units (125) this year! If you are interested in being in the parade, please email parade@stiftungsfest.org.
Did we mention that Sunday gate admission is FREE? Join everyone back at Willkommen Memorial Park immediately following the parade for more softball, music, and great food! The Squeezebox Band will perform in the Big Musik Tent, the Stiftungsfest Ambassador Coronation will occur inside the Pavilion, the Stein Holding Contest will happen back in the tent (Ziggy Zaggy, Ziggy Zaggy!!) and the day will finish up with The Leon Olsen Band.
The Stiftungsfest Committee is excited to showcase many other local bands in the Biergarten throughout the weekend. Famous Stiftungsfest hamburgers, brats, refreshments and much more will be served all weekend in the park. All events are back this year including a huge men’s and women’s softball tournament, kickball tournament, youth 3-on-3 basketball tournament, car show, craft & vendor fair, Sheephead tournament, firefighter water fight, NYA Lion’s breakfast, adult & youth bean bag tournament, and more! Two new events in 2021 include a Chess tournament on Saturday and a Rugby exhibition match which will be played at the Central HS field on Friday night.
It takes many volunteers to put on this celebration. Please consider working a shift in one of the many stands. All volunteers get a free Stiftungsfest T-Shirt and free entrance into the park for that day. Visit www.stiftungsfest.org to find the full 160th Stiftungsfest celebration event schedule or sign up to volunteer. The Stiftungsfest Committee appreciates all support of this fundraiser for the NYA Fire Department!
