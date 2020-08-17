Grief isn’t funny— or is it? What about when life is so heartbreakingly tragic, so unbearable, that to ease the pain, if only for a minute or two, you just have to laugh?
That’s the premise of a new book, The Funny Thing about Grief, authored by Katie Stifter, whose husband Andrew went missing on Lake Waconia while paddle boarding in late fall 2016 and whose body was discovered just before Christmas that year.
In the book, the young widow shares her struggle to survive the sudden, tragic death of her beloved husband and best friend, Andy. It’s a grief she can’t fathom surviving, yet she does so a little each day as she raises her two young kids and newborn baby. The children are now 13, 9 and 3 years old.
In recounting her journey, the author creates a guide for others who are lost amid their own grief and heartache, ultimately imparting that humor can help and there can be happiness after loss.
It took Stifter about a year to write and publish the book, which was released at the end of June.
“Sharing my story was very important to me,” Stifter said. “When you lose a spouse or anyone close to you it can be a very lonely feeling. As a society the topic of loss or death can be very taboo. People feel very uncomfortable. I didn’t want others to feel alone in their loss and found that telling my story helped them not feel alone in their grief journey.”
“Parts of the book were very challenging to reflect and write about,” she adds, like the part about her husband going missing, telling her kids and family that he had died, and planning his funeral during Christmas. Here is one excerpt from the book when her husband went missing:
“I do remember jumping out of my car and immediately going into fight mode. The adrenaline, stress, and anxiety going through my body was unlike anything I had ever felt. I started screaming from the top of my lungs, ‘Andy! Andy! Andy!’ I didn’t stop yelling his name as I ran. Writing these words doesn’t do justice to the horror and panic in my voice. This can’t be happening, I thought. I’m losing my mind. He’s probably on the beach. Or if he did fall off the board, he’s in the brush along the lake.”
While the writing was grueling, it was also very healing, the author notes. Stifter started writing a blog called “The Wicked Widow” over a year ago before publishing the full book. She says she spent many nights acquiring babysitters to get out of the house to have quiet time to write.
“I wanted to have it all written out so I wouldn’t forget, so my children would have his story,” she said. “Not only about the death of their father but who he was as a man, friend, husband and father. How we were as a family. And how we not only survived his death but found our own way to heal, find joy again and move forward honoring him. It’s all in the book. Along with how to help others that are grieving.”
While humor and grief don’t seem to fit together, Stifter said laughter has helped her throughout her grief journey – “laughing and crying, laughing and crying, but most importantly living.”
And she said initial reaction to the book has been positive.
“Many readers are saying that I have helped them in their grief, that they couldn’t put the book down,” Stifter said.
The author’s own life has changed considerably too in the past few months.
Stifter got remarried to a man with three young children of his own and moved to Apple Valley, all in June. In addition to departing Waconia, she also left a position at Watertown-Mayer schools and took a new job at Shakopee High School to be closer to the family’s new home.
“I am sad to have left Watertown-Mayer, but we are doing well and adjusting to our new home and life,” Stifter said. “We are forever connected to Waconia and have lasting friendships and memories made there. We actually have been to Waconia about every week to visit friends and visit Andy’s gravestone. We still have our tough days and moments. We will always grieve for Andy. He is a part of our everyday life and conversation. Most importantly we find joy and laughter in our lives every day because we know how short life can be and we know that is what Andy would want for us!”
The Funny Thing about Grief is published through independent publisher Beavers Pond Press, located in St. Paul. For now, it is only available online through Amazon, Itasca Books, also through Barnes and Noble and Target online services.
