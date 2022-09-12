Staying safe offshore

The Water Sports Foundation (WSF) recently released a report that indicates despite near historic increases in first-time boat ownership and registration, there have been decreases nationwide on order of 14-17 percent in boating fatalities, injuries and incidents according to U.S. Coast Guard 2021 recreational boating statistics.
The educational foundation indicates that increased enrollment in boating safety courses nationwide may have played a significant role in the improvements. The overwhelming majority of fatalities, some 75 percent, occurred on boats where the operator had not received boating safety instruction. Operator inattention, operator inexperience, improper lookout, machinery failure and excessive speed ranked as the top five primary contributing factors in all incidents.
Perhaps of greatest interest, according to a WSF news release, is the improved metrics emerged as boating sales and boating participation figures reached historic high-water marks, including the 830,000 first-time boat owners who purchased during the 2020 and 2021 pandemic.
How do those boating safety figures translate to local waters?
Generally, Lake Waconia and other Carver County waters experience very few incidents such as boat crashes or other situations where people need to be rescued, according to statistics from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. The patrol services division reports 0-3 incidents each year since 2017.
Meanwhile, the number of boating activity reports have been fairly consistent for the past several years, ranging from 170-200 a year, fewer a couple years. These typically relate to stops for reminders or citations about speed and driving behavior, checks for personal floatation devices, and response to boaters who need help.
The low Carver County incident numbers could relate more to exposure or boat traffic, according to Kate Miner, Sheriff’s Office administrative services manager. While Lake Waconia can get busy, it doesn’t have nearly the traffic of expansive Lake Minnetonka, for example, with its considerable number of shoreline homes and visiting boaters. Gray’s Bay, for example, is considered among the busiest boating waters in the state.
Lake Minnetonka typically experiences one or two fatalities each year, but none so far this year, and Vickie Schleuning, executive director of the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD), agrees that education plays a key role in boater safety.
In its lake caretaker role, that organization offers extensive boater education resources. The LMCD also helps fund two water patrol officers through Hennepin County.
Schleuning notes that operating a boat is not like driving a car. You can’t slam on the brakes and stop quickly for one, and there are many other factors in boat operation, such as fueling, launching, electrical connections and general navigation to name a few.
Boats today also are bigger and faster, and wake boats which have grown in popularity in recent years present their own special challenges in terms of water safety and shoreline erosion. Despite all that, boating incident numbers seem to be under control.
Everyone has a role to play in boating safety, Schleuning adds. Youth are required to take a boater safety course before they can operate a watercraft and adults often can get an insurance discount by taking a course. Meanwhile, marinas, lake services providers, boat manufacturers and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources all offer forms of boater education.
Statewide, Minnesota did see a surge in boating fatalities in 2020 and 2021, according to the DNR as residents and visitors took to the waters to escape the pandemic. However, the boating fatality rate per 100,000 boats has been trending downward for years, and the state’s death rate is considerably better than the national average.
“I think we all appreciate what we have in our lakes and rivers,” Schleuning said. “We have a lot of boaters in the state and plenty of education opportunities.”
“The importance of boating safety and education is clearly validated by this year’s report,” said WSF Executive Director Jim Emmons. “It has a real impact when it comes to reducing incidents and fatalities.”
He also notes that at the beginning of the pandemic as boat sales were increasing, but in-person safety courses had to be discontinued, most every boating safety course provider pivoted quickly and began offering their courses online utilizing virtual education technology.
“Many of the course providers shared with me directly that after they offered their courses online, they saw an attendance spike in their enrollments,” Emmons said.
Bottom line authorities agree is that boating education coupled with enforcement and visibility all contribute to safe boating.
As the 2022 boating season nears an end, WSF and U.S. Coast Guard reports also offer a few more key insights. In 81 percent of fatal boating incidents, the victims drowned, and 83 percent of victims were not wearing a life jacket. In addition, the report identified alcohol as the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents.
“Boating is one of the safest forms of recreation out there, but the data reconfirms that deaths associated with not wearing a life jacket and alcohol are among the most preventable,” said Paul Barnard, recreational boating safety program specialist for the U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District. “It gives us a great sense of urgency to educate boaters and give them the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe.”
