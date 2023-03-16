KDUZ/KARP/KGLB Radio has been named as one of three recipients of a Media Award from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.
Each year the MWCA recognizes a broadcaster, a TV station, and a radio network. The Group looks for Media entities that go above and beyond promoting wrestling in their area.
In a news release the MWCA said this about the station:
“The third entity is the radio conglomerate of KDUZ/KARP/KGLB and Sports Director Joel Niemeyer. The stations were nominated by Hutchinson/BLHS Head Coach Todd Card. Not only is Hutchinson/BLHS Tiger wrestling regularly on the airwaves, but so is wrestling coverage of six MSHSL Sections and over 13 teams. Joel has worked to build up broadcast teams that are knowledgeable about wrestling and can help paint the picture of the action for the listeners.”
Niemeyer is humbled and excited to win the award.
“This isn’t an award for me, but for all of my broadcasters that have taken the time to bring High School Wrestling Coverage to the area,” Niemeyer said. “ I believe very much that all of high school sports deserve coverage on the radio. Whether they be boys or girls sports; or major or minor sports. Wrestling may not be the biggest sport on the radio, but we try and make it a major attraction when these teams and kids get on the air.”
“I want to salute our current team of broadcasters and our past broadcasters. They include Kip Lynk, Derik Schwanz, Ryan Hoag, Adam Bartels, Pat May, Ron Johnson, Curt Wendland, Clancy Kurth, Jim Bartels, Bruce Bartels, and anyone else I may have forgotten. All of these guys we’ve had on the radio have pasts in wrestling and can help the listeners understand what’s going on. I may be a bit biased, but I think we’ve had the best roster of wrestling broadcasters in the state,” Niemeyer added.
Niemeyer also wanted to thank Hutchinson/BLHS Head Coach Todd Card and all of the area coaches.
“I’m very grateful that Todd nominated us. I want to thank him, and all of the coaches from the area for taking time out of their schedule to help me and our broadcasters do our job on these wrestling broadcasts,” Niemeyer said. “No matter what the sport is on the radio, these head coaches graciously pause their job so we can do our job better. Thank you very much for all you do for us! It is greatly appreciated!”
The other two winners of the award include: Hastings Community Television in the TV category, and the Broadcaster Award is going posthumously to Becker’s Duane “Ottie” Otness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.