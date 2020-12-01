A dock case involving the city of Waconia that has been contested for three years has reached the Minnesota Supreme Court. The state high court heard the matter Nov. 2.
The case involves Waconia residents Jayson and Cristine Dock over construction of a dock on Lake Waconia that the city said violates its ordinance (No. 707) prohibiting the construction of permanent docks on lake/wetland lots within the city. The dock in question was erected in 2017. In legal action, the city sought a permanent injunction against the Docks and asked for judgment ordering removal of what has been constructed.
A district and appeals court earlier ruled in favor of the city. Now, the state supreme court is considering the case following the latest oral arguments.
As in previous court hearings, the Docks’ legal counsel argued the validity of the ordinance in an hour-long hearing Nov. 2. City counsel argued that the state legislature has empowered local control to regulate matters like docks. The city also argued the timeliness of the appeal.
The high court is expected to issue a final ruling in 60-90 days.
