Things are looking up… literally! The Eagle Lake Observatory in Baylor Park has once again started holding their Star Parties, which involve looking at planets and stars in view. Things are a bit different in response to the pandemic, as are all things, but budding astronomers and star-lovers alike now have the chance to see what’s going on in the sky.
“We just started the Star Parties again,” said David Falkner, president of Minnesota’s Astronomical Society. “We’ve been really careful with gathering.”
The core of the Star Parties is still the same. Fans of looking up at the night sky will go to Eagle Lake Observatory and look through their telescopes to view different oddities in the night. For example, right now Jupiter and Saturn are visible, so at least one of the telescopes is looking at a planet. The telescopes will also be pointed at nebulas, specific stars, and other fixtures throughout the night.
The Parties are throughout the night, starting at about 7pm and going until people start to leave for home. Even with the sun out, the telescopes will still be in use to look at different objects.
“We use the telescopes to look at the sun while it’s still out, then we start to look at planets once it gets dark,” said Falkner. “We’ll also look at galaxies and star clusters.”
It’s not just about looking in telescopes, either. These are family-friendly events, and observatory staff will talk about the objects being viewed. There are a total of four telescopes spread across two buildings. One of these telescopes even has a video feed for those who can’t look through an eyepiece.
Of course, since Star Parties are inside, there are some differences. Normally seeing a bit over 100 guests, COVID-19 requirements have reduced that to 25 people. Those 25 people have to reserve their spot for a Star Party, and while there is a waiting list in case some cancel, it’s still very much a “first come, first serve” system.
Even with this, though, Falkner said that residents are enjoying the Star Parties. And there’s more to come to enjoy. The Parties will continue to take place every other week to November, with a few special Parties set to take place. In October, Mars will be very close to Earth, relatively speaking, meaning there will be some great views for the observatory. December will also have a once-per-20-years event taking place called a Great Conjunction, wherein Saturn and Jupiter will be close enough to see together.
“It’s going to be pretty spectacular,” said Falkner.
To reserve your spot in a Star Party, visit mnastro.org to put your name down. The reservations are for the next Star Party each time, and the link gets updated once they pass.
