Several local dancers were recognized with awards at a “Dancing Like the Stars” show held Saturday, April 9, at Glencoe City Center, but the real winner was 2B Continued, the regional suicide prevention and mental health organization.
The competition and annual gala raised $141,488 through the generosity of 79 business and civic organization sponsorships and other individual donors
Jesse and Katie Gran of Winthrop, Minn., took home the prestigious Mirrorball trophy as the overall grand champions. The show featured 12 couples from Carver, McLeod, and Sibley counties in all Each couple had worked with a professional dance choreographer since January to learn a dance routine for the friendly competition.
“The dancers became true ambassadors for us, not only raising money for the organization but importantly, raising awareness about the nonprofit’s mission through conversations with their family, friends and colleagues leading up to the event,” said Tammy Diehn, 2B Continued executive director.
It was a sold-out show with 450 people attending in person and 650 unique logins for the livestream. Also, many people gathered at one of the 11 area bars who hosted “Watch Parties” for friends to view the virtual livestream together.
Winners in the four categories of the competition were as follows: Pre-event fundraising campaign: 1st place-Jesse & Katie Gran, Winthrop who raised $19,127, 2nd place -Mitch & Jackie Dietz, Gaylord ($17,516), 3rd place- Brandt & Kari Knodel Vettel, Chaska ($11,121); Favorite Costume: 1st place-Wade & Tammy Rolf, Hutchinson, 2nd place-Jesse & Katie Gran, Winthrop, 3rd place-Paul Bender & Terri Grack, Waconia; Judges’ Choice: 1st place-Kevin & Emily Konerza, Lester Prairie, 2nd place-Jesse & Katie Gran, Winthrop, 3rd place (tie)-Wade & Tammy Rolf, Hutchinson and Brian & Molly Heimerl, Lester Prairie. 4. People’s Choice (“VOTES”, i.e. donations during the event): 1st place-Paul & Karen Hallquist, Norwood Young America, ($3,185), 2nd place-Brandt & Kari Knodel Vettel, Chaska ($3,070) 3rd place-Brian & Molly Heimerl, Lester Prairie ($2,580).
Proceeds from the event will help support the organization’s many program offerings including teen mental health first aid trainings for students at area high schools, QPR (the mental health version of CPR) to community members, a continuing education conference for professionals, and several outreach activities including yard signs with encouraging messages during mental health awareness month in May, delivering the joy of music through singing telegrams, participating in area parades, and a monthly suicide loss peer support group.
