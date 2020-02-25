Preschool is a great time for toddlers. They get the chance to make friends, play, learn, and prepare for some of their biggest steps in life. And to make preschool even better, St. John’s Lutheran School in Norwood Young America has been working hard to make their preschool program even better. They have already completed one goal for the next school year: expanding the hours for the program.
“We knew there was a need for it,” said Lisa Johnson, preschool teacher. “No one else offers a full-day program in the area.”
The norm for St. John’s has always been open every day from 8am-11am, with different classes depending on the day. The classes that are expanding are the Monday, Wednesday, and Friday classes that house the four year olds. Instead of being a half-day next year, there will be the option for full-day care.
The change wasn’t as simple as simply extending the hours, though. In order for a school and teachers to have a full day of preschool care, they do need certification. With the updated certification, the school will be able to have the full day next year, going from 8am-2:45pm.
This helps in a few different ways. On the side of the parents, it means that their child can be cared for during the day, allowing them to do what they need to, be that work, study, errands, and more. For the child, they get more of the benefits of being in a preschool with a few extras.
“It helps them get familiar with the program, and to being away from home,” said Jody Stender, another preschool teacher. “This makes kindergarten an easier step.”
That doesn’t mean this will be kindergarten-like, though. It’s still a preschool program, just a full day. There’s still snack, playtime, rest time, and all the school already offers. The children will now have the option of eating hot lunch at the school if the parents choose, and can of course bring a cold lunch instead. So while there are some changes because of the full day, there won’t be a full rehash of the program because of the hours extending.
And parents aren’t obligated to have their child in the full-day program, either. If a parent doesn’t feel ready, or would rather make an easing transition (some half days, then onto full days), that’s totally possible. There still isn’t even a need to drive, as the school has a van that picks up and drops off children.
The new hours will be starting officially next school year, 2020-2021, and the school can take about 20 children. The school will have the same two teachers, Stender and Johnson, who are both ready and excited for next year.
“There’s a lot of experience between these two,” said Josh Hoffman, director of Christian education. “They both have a great rapport with students and parents, Jody has worked daycare out of home and Lisa in other programs.”
The preschool program teaches children all kinds of skills from large muscle play to crafting to science and more. Curious parents can contact the school office by calling 952-467-3461 to ask questions, get a tour, and more. Ask for Jody Stender or Scott Johnson, the principal. Parents can also visit the website, sjnya.org, to get a feel for the programs, staff, and more.
