St.-Johns-Sign-1.png

An example of the humorous signs at St. John's United Church of Christ in Norwood Young America. (Submitted photo)

Pastor Scott Siefert has religion in his roots. He grew up the son of Reverend Neil Siefert, who was ordained in the United Church of Christ and was eventually named Pastor Emeritus at the Penn West Conference of the UCC.

So yeah, his dad was kind of a big deal.

