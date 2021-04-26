St. John’s Lutheran School welcomed a new teacher this week for their early learning program: Kiah Bakken. She’s been hard at work with student teaching since she started, and has clearly shown her stuff. She was chosen not just by staff, but also parents at the school to be the new Early Childhood Director and Preschool Teacher. And she is happy to stay.
“It’s crazy,” said Bakken. “I’m very, very thankful and blessed that the staff and school think I’m a good fit for this position and I can’t wait to get started.”
Bakken began her work as a student teacher this school year, finishing up her program at University of Concordia. She had always wanted to work at a school just like St. John’s since she had also attended similar schools as a child. As a Carver County resident, she found the perfect opportunity to get some hands-on experience and began to work.
Soon after, her work was noticed. A few colleagues notified her of a new position at the school opening up for early childhood. Knowing that she was graduating, and enjoying her time with St. John’s, she applied.
The process is a little different than most job processes. Because St. John’s is a small private school, with families often being part of the congregation, it wasn’t just staff she had to impress; Bakken had to impress the parents as well.
“Anyone who wanted to come to the meeting came to the congregation,” she said. “They then vote on who they would want to call.”
And the vote favored Bakken. Now, she’s finishing up her student teaching and final year at Concordia, which will be complete this May. She will then finish up the St. John’s school year and begin preparing for her new role, which begins in July.
She’s not completely on her own during this process, either. St. John’s staff are already helping her adjust and she’s participating in the preschool roundup to help her become familiar with incoming students.
As for what she’ll be doing in the directorial role, most of it involves paperwork and helping parents through the rules and regulations when their child signs up for preschool. Bakken also gets to look for students that would fit in St. John’s and do a lot of administration work. While she is nervous, she stated that the staff are happy to help her work through some of the starting challenges of her new role.
“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and I’m so very blessed to be here,” said Bakken.
