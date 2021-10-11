While it may be getting cooler outside, that certainly doesn’t mean that the fun has stopped. To celebrate harvest season and fall, St. John’s Lutheran School in Norwood Young America is planning their annual Harvest Party. This will be the 21st year of the party, and there’s plenty of fun and games planned for this year. Best of all, it’s for a great cause.
The last Harvest Party in 2019 was very popular, seeing roughly 700 guests at St. John’s. Knowing that the pandemic is still a factor, organizers had a novel idea: What about having the party be outside as much as possible?
“We’re planning for any weather, with games and activities all being outside,” said Susan Brueggenmeier, one of the organizers for the Harvest Party. “We’re also getting food trucks this year instead of cooking to make sure things are outside as much as possible.”
Like with every Harvest Party, the organizers are planning plenty of food and fun. The plan for the trucks is to have about four to five vendors for guests to have plenty of options for their food. Kicks Bakery will be at the Harvest Party, and the local Boy Scouts troop will be serving food as well, along with a few others.
Speaking of food, one of the big reasons for the Harvest Party is to gather donations for the food shelf, so it’s important to consider what to bring. Non-perishable food and hygiene items are always good to donate, but remember that food shelves can do a lot with monetary donations. Donations aren’t required, as this is a free event, but if you can donate, remember that those donations go directly to helping community members.
This year’s goal for food shelf donations is 500 pounds, with 2019’s Harvest Party being just short of that. It’s important to note that pounds of food aren’t the same as the cash donations, which can go a lot further. So, if able, bring food to help with the goal, or hygiene products (toothpaste, paper products, deodorant, feminine products, etc.)
Once you’ve had a snack, it’s time to find games. And there will be plenty this year. A few favorites are returning, such as the balloon artist. This is also an all ages event, so there will be things like hay rides, mini golf, as well as a basketball and football game. In other words, there will be plenty to, no matter your age.
Of course, this is somewhat of a Halloween festival, so costumes are encouraged. Rain or shine (or snow) the event will happen, so remember to pack for weather. The first 300 children will receive goody bags, with many being prepared to be peanut-free (as a lot of people who come to this event have an allergy). The St. John’s Harvest Festival is taking place on Oct. 30 from 4 pm-6 pm at St. John’s school in NYA.
