Soleil Ehalt from St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Waconia won the third annual Big Bang Catholic STEM Fair in the 3-5 grade category. The event was hosted virtually by the Catholic Schools Center of Excellence (CSCOE). Soleil won a trip to tour the Vatican Observatory in Tucson, Arizona.
Soleil’s project was titled: “Which Basil Does Best.”
Adrik Ehalt from St. Joseph Catholic School in Waconia also placed. He took fifth place in the 6-8 grade category and won a family trip to the Minnesota Zoo.
Adrik’s project was titled “Hydroponics, The Garden of the Future.”
Mor than 70 students, representing two age groups (grades 3-5 and 6-8), submitted a three minute video to virtually present their projects to a panel of judges. Then, on April 6, participating students from Catholic elementary schools within the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis logged on for the first C-STEM Fair virtual awards ceremony.
“Our Catholic school students love the discovery and learning that STEM topics provide,” said Gail Dorn, CSCOE President. “Catholic mathematicians and scientists were pioneers in founding the scientific theory, the Big Bang evolutionary theory and the study of genetics. We are helping our students build upon that great foundation to become society’s future innovators.”
The third annual Big Bang builds on CSCOE’s leadership role in advancing Catholic STEM education.
