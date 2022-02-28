Although they may not have known it at the time, during the 1960s and early 1970s St. Bonifacius residents were living with 18 nuclear missiles in their own backyard.
Just a few miles north of St. Bonifacius lie the remains of one of four Nike Hercules missile bases that were built around Minneapolis and St. Paul during the Cold War in order to provide protection from a possible attack by the former Soviet Union. While no missile was ever launched, the threat was very real at that time.
“The Twin Cities were considered to be a potential target for the Soviets because various companies in the area were engaged in secret government work,” said Donnie McIntosh, who was stationed at the St. Bonifacius base between 1965 and 1968. At one time, there were as many as 130 missile bases located throughout the United States.
The St. Bonifacius base opened in 1959. The other three area bases were located in East Bethel, Farmington, and Roberts, Wisc., creating a defensive ring around the Twin Cities. According to McIntosh, St. Bonifacius was chosen as the location for the western base because it has some of the highest elevation in Hennepin County.
Each of the bases were set up in the same way.
“There were three sections, and in each section there were six missiles under the ground. Each section had its own crew of six men and we had to be able to get four missiles up the hydraulic elevator and one in the launcher in under 15 minutes,” said McIntosh.
The missiles were 42 feet long and could fly at 2,700 miles per hour. One missile could take out a whole fleet of bombers and it didn’t even have to hit anything. “The missile just had to be within a half mile of its target and it would disintegrate anything that was in the air at that point,” explained McIntosh.
Five miles away from the St. Bonifacius base was the Integrated Fire Control (IFC) site which was where the crews lived and where the radar was located. All of the crew members were 18- to 21- year-old men who had either been drafted or volunteered for the job.
“Because it was a nuclear base, no civilians were allowed so we had to do everything ourselves,” said McIntosh. “Each week one of the crews was on hot status and had to stay at the launch area all week.”
The base was officially decommissioned in 1972 and all of the equipment was removed, except for the elevators which were left in the pits.
In 1974, the land was purchased by a group called the Western Area Fire Training Academy (WAFTA), a group of 11 fire departments in the southwestern suburbs, to be used for training purposes. WAFTA also leased the land to Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, which also used the land to train employees in basic firefighting skills. However, once pollutants were discovered in the ground in the early 1990s, the base was closed for good.
“Several years ago, they decided to tear down the buildings because the roofs were collapsing,” said McIntosh. “All that is left are the concrete pads, and when I visited a few years ago it was flooded and overgrown.”
WAFTA still owns the base and the pollution has been getting better, but they can’t sell it until the pollution is cleaned up. In 2019, Rep. Dean Phillips (MN-03) learned about the issue from Mound fire chief Gregory Pederson, who also serves as the President of WAFTA. Phillips introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Army to report on a plan to decontaminate polluted sites like the one in St. Bonifacius. So far, the bill has passed the House and is currently under consideration by the Senate.
In 2011, McIntosh decided to try to find the men that were in the service with him at the base who are now in their late 70s and early 80s. He was able to get in contact with 14 of them and organized two reunions for the men, one in 2014 and again in 2015. McIntosh says there are no plans in the works to observe the 50th anniversary of the decommissioning of the base because “the men are just too old.”
Regardless, anyone who wants to learn more about the base doesn’t have to go far. The aptly named Missile Park in St. Boni is home to one of the decommissioned missiles and informational signs, thanks to the St. Bonifacius Historical Society.
“A lot of people don’t know anything about military history,” said McIntosh. “I think they would be surprised to learn that there were nuclear missiles in Minnesota at one time.”
