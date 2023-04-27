With sporadic ongoing snow and rain, the Crow River through Watertown and Mayer crested twice this year, according to the Carver County Emergency Operations Center.

The first crest was last Tuesday, April 18, at 15.7 feet, closing several area roads as we reported last week. The latest crest was over the weekend at 16.03 feet, according to Brady VandenBerghe, Carver County emergency management specialist.

