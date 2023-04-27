With sporadic ongoing snow and rain, the Crow River through Watertown and Mayer crested twice this year, according to the Carver County Emergency Operations Center.
The first crest was last Tuesday, April 18, at 15.7 feet, closing several area roads as we reported last week. The latest crest was over the weekend at 16.03 feet, according to Brady VandenBerghe, Carver County emergency management specialist.
The emergency ops group has been monitoring rising waters and been issuing daily situation reports for the better part of two weeks during the melt of this season’s heavy snows.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota River through Carver and Chaska was still on the rise as of early this week and is expected to crest at 28.3 feet on Thursday, April 27, again forcing the closure of several area roads like County Road 11/Jonathan Carver Parkway.
The river is not expected to reach a level that would force closure of Highway 41 at Chaska; however, that bridge is anticipated for closure soon (May 1) anyway due to a downtown Hwy. 41 construction project.
Lake Waconia Ice-Out
Meanwhile, ice-out on Lake Waconia occurred last Tuesday, April 18.
As reported last week, that date is a bit later than last year (April 13), but far short of the latest historic ice out date of May 4, 2018.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.