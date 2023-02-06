The transition of the old VFW building from clubroom to restaurant is complete. Bode Gray’s will be opening soon.
As reported last summer, local restauranteur Greg James and partner Jared DeWolf, a former local school teacher, purchased the historic downtown building last year and embarked on a remodel to convert it into a speakeasy and Italian eatery.
The project was extensive. It included a complete revamp of the upstairs and downstairs, new kitchen and plumbing, a roof replacement and new facade with large window to open up the First Street side to bring light inside and more character outside. And the feature item, installation of a custom brick oven with imported bricks from southern Italy.
The restaurant is upstairs, specializing in artisan pizza and other traditional Italian fare. The downstairs is the speakeasy portion complete with back entrance.
Speakeasys became widespread in the United States during the Prohibition era from 1920 to 1933, and Waconia has its own history with the illicit establishments. The modern-day local restauranteurs have reflected that retro-style feel with the remodel.
The building at 125 West First Street was originally constructed as a school, and later served as a butcher business and meat market, also a home furnishings and linoleum store before it became a VFW club in 1948.
The owners say they are pleased to be able to have preserved the old building and incorporate some historic elements in it. For example, a few timbers from the old school, some charred from a fire, make up a design element on one wall of the restaurant that features the Bode Gray’s logo. By the way, the name reflects a family connection incorporating the names of the James’ son Bode and the DeWolfs’ son Grayson.
The upstairs also includes historic pendant lighting that was in the old Frost and Steam coffee and ice cream shop before Greg and Bria James turned it into Iron Tap restaurant.
Downstairs it’s a dive theme in what the owners call a “speakeasy for the modern day,” the Brass Hat Dive Shop.
During the height of Prohibition, Waconia residents enjoyed libations at the Sunset Inn, a speakeasy on Coney Island. During that time, speakeasies used a variety of methods to identify genuine customers from undercover agents. Some used secret passwords or special knocks, but the majority printed membership cards, which customers had to present in order to gain entry.
The Brass Hat will be open to the public; however, the owners note that members will have special privileges and benefits – and there is a porthole at the back door.
The speakeasy name also has a few other things at play – dive being another name for dark basement bar; also, to dive underwater, and some diving accessories and marine features are featured in the décor. The brass hat also is a reference to early diving gear and military brass, or high-ranking officers, which lends a connection to the local VFW that held meetings and hosted events there for some 70 years.
Restaurant owners hosted VFW Post # 5462 members on a tour of the restaurant last week. The menu also will feature a VFW-related item. It’s a meat-lovers “VFW meat raffle” pizza with a portion of the price going to the VFW club
The VFW bought the building in 1948 and formally opened to members on New Year’s Eve. The opening of Bode Gray’s is a little past that, but should be open in early February, according to the owners, so maybe a place to celebrate Valentine’s Day?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.