SouthWest Metro students are pictured at SkillsUSA. In the front row, from left, are:Hayzl Perkins (Eastern Carver County Schools), Mason Bortness (Waconia Public Schools), Antwon Webster (Eastern Carver County Schools), Gianna Larson (Eastern Carver County Schools), Xochitl Esquivel (Belle Plaine High School), and Jayde Stoutenburg (Belle Plaine High School). In the back row are: Tiffani Anderson (Shakopee High School), Sophia Fonseca (Shakopee High School), Jaevyon Tran Panyasiri (Shakopee High School), Noah Van Horn (Shakopee High School), Mirza Beg (Shakopee High School), and Shreya Jain (Shakopee High School). Jaron Jenks (Shakopee High School) is not pictured. (Submitted photo)
SkillsUSA State Championship brings career and technical education (CTE) students from across Minnesota together to compete in 48 different trade, technical, and leadership events.
More than 20 students who take CTE classes at SouthWest Metro Intermediate District #288 received top honors in the competition recently held in downtown Minneapolis, including Mason Bortness of Waconia Public Schools.
Students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as: collision repair; heating and cooling; cosmetology; computer-aided drafting; welding; computer programming; photography and design; and culinary arts. Students are judged with the help of professionals using industry standards.
Bortness placed in several categories: first place in advertising design, fifth place n T-shirt design, and fourth place in pin design.
SouthWest Metro’s team of competitors come from any of the 11 member districts. Depending on their interests, member district students can choose from a wide array of CTE classes at SWMetro, such as: Computer Networking; Cosmetology; Culinary Artistry; Drone and Aviation Technology; Photography and Video; Outdoor Power Equipment; Automotive Technology. A full list of opportunities available along with how to register can be found at: swmetro.k12.mn.us. Students can also talk to their school counselors about learning opportunities available for them at SWMetro.
Top contenders won gold, silver, and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of the trade and scholarships to further their careers. The annual event is for middle school, high school, and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA. Gold medal winners are eligible to compete at the national SkillsUSA Championships, which will be held in Atlanta in June.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.