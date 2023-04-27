2023_SWMetro_SkillsUSA Group Photo.jpg

SouthWest Metro students are pictured at SkillsUSA. In the front row, from left, are:Hayzl Perkins (Eastern Carver County Schools), Mason Bortness (Waconia Public Schools), Antwon Webster (Eastern Carver County Schools), Gianna Larson (Eastern Carver County Schools), Xochitl Esquivel (Belle Plaine High School), and Jayde Stoutenburg (Belle Plaine High School). In the back row are: Tiffani Anderson (Shakopee High School), Sophia Fonseca (Shakopee High School), Jaevyon Tran Panyasiri (Shakopee High School), Noah Van Horn (Shakopee High School), Mirza Beg (Shakopee High School), and Shreya Jain (Shakopee High School). Jaron Jenks (Shakopee High School) is not pictured. (Submitted photo)

SkillsUSA State Championship brings career and technical education (CTE) students from across Minnesota together to compete in 48 different trade, technical, and leadership events.

More than 20 students who take CTE classes at SouthWest Metro Intermediate District #288 received top honors in the competition recently held in downtown Minneapolis, including Mason Bortness of Waconia Public Schools.

