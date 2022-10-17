Yust for Fun rehearsal.jpg

Pictured is a rehearsal of the Sons of Norway’s production of “Yust for Fun.” (Submitted photo)

Scandia Lodge will hold a very special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 that should be a lotta fun – and the public is invited.

In place of the usual meeting, the Waconia Sons of Norway chapter is hosting a play about an important era of Norwegian history titled “Yust for Fun.” It’s a story about the Olson sisters, Norwegian singers and comedians that entertained people of all cultures in the Midwest in the early 1900s. The musical production will be performed at the Chaska Community Center Theater beginning at 7:30 pm.

