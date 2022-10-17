Scandia Lodge will hold a very special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 that should be a lotta fun – and the public is invited.
In place of the usual meeting, the Waconia Sons of Norway chapter is hosting a play about an important era of Norwegian history titled “Yust for Fun.” It’s a story about the Olson sisters, Norwegian singers and comedians that entertained people of all cultures in the Midwest in the early 1900s. The musical production will be performed at the Chaska Community Center Theater beginning at 7:30 pm.
The play was written by Peter Holbrook, a longtime marketing communications professional and longtime friend of Scandia Lodge who is also a Minneapolis playwright and composer.
Scandia Lodge successfully staged two of his earlier productions: “Ole’s Last Bow” and “Wrangler Ross’ Radio Ranch.” Those were performed mostly with member talent. The Lodge is “stepping it up a notch” with this production, according to co-president John Ofstehage.
“This is a really big event for Scandia Lodge and we are hoping for a sellout,” he said. It’s also an event to attract new members to the Sons of Norway chapter, and complimentary refreshments will available in the Brick City Banquet Room adjacent to the theater starting at 6:30 p.m. before the performance.
A member performer who is back for this show is Marcia Bening, administrator for the Melchert Hubert Sjodin law office in Waconia. She says she is excited to reprise a Norwegian role in another production, but admits to being a bit awestruck working with a professional cast.
There’s no truth to the rumor that you have to be Norwegian to be part of the cast.
“Well, maybe 15 percent,” jokes the director who goes by the name Tinka.
Another cast member, Timmy Rawerts, who plays two roles, Lars the Fishmonger and Gov. JAO Preus, jokes that maybe it’s a benefit if cast members are not Scandinavian.
Playwright Holbrook explains that while the average Minnesotan might view Scandinavian-American entertainment as corny jokes about Ole and Lena or lutefisk, Scandinavian themed concerts, melodramas and vaudeville shows were an important chapter in the early twentieth century. Still, theater-goers are likely to hear an Ole and Lena or lutefisk joke or two to go along with the storyline and music at “Yust for Fun, an Evening with the Olson Sisters and Friends.”
