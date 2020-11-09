Congratulations to Laketown Elementary & SunnyDays Therapy, winners in this year’s Tour the Scarecrows of Waconia Contest.
Laketown’s “Join the ride with Laketown Pride” took the grand prize as determined by a team of judges. SunnyDays’ “Building dreams...1 piece at a time” took the People’s Choice, voted on by submitted ballots from the community.
The 2020 Scarecrows of Waconia were impressive, reported a Waconia Chamber of Commerce news release. There were some that were bold and powerful, some cute and clever, and some interactive with great messaging. Over 50 scarecrows were hosted at chamber member businesses around town and the creators outdid themselves with creativity and inspiration. As anticipated, many incorporated masks in their scarecrow design and took advantage of our “interesting” times to focus on ironic and inspirational themes.
Out of all the submitted ballots, Mary Hakes of Aitkin, Minn., was chosen as the winner of a $200 gift card donated by Garage Bar & Bowl.
The Chamber is thankful for all who hosted, created and toured.
The Waconia Chamber of Commerce is a business membership organization. Its mission is to promote a positive business environment through advocacy, economic development and networking opportunities to enhance the quality of life in the community. The Chamber hosts the Waconia Scarecrow Tour each year to highlight member businesses, enhance community engagement and spotlight Waconia as a fun destination. This event attracts folks from across the region.
This year, the Chamber was particularly happy to promote this self-guided tour as a safe activity for friends and families.
If you missed the tour earlier this month and/or would like to re-view your favorites, please visit the Waconia Events Facebook page. We are sure you will agree that the 13th annual Waconia Scarecrow Tour was a success!
