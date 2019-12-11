Kellie Sites, who has been the face and voice of the Waconia Chamber of Commerce for more than a dozen years, is departing her post in June 2020.
The long-time Chamber president made the announcement last week.
“After 14 years, it is soon time for my husband Bill and I to move into our next adventure, closer to our family in the Pacific Northwest,” Sites wrote in the December Chamber newsletter to members. “Working with so many strong, creative, forward thinking business people is such a privilege. You have opened your doors and shared your successes and challenges with me… I can’t really think of a better job for me during these past years than to advocate for our members and promote Waconia, building relationships in order to get some things accomplished.”
In preparation for Sites’ departure, the Waconia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has begun succession planning. The Board has appointed a selection committee that includes Kelly Dohm, Todd Hann, Dean Meyer, Andy Strong and Sara Urtel, Board chair and vice president with Ridgeview Medical Center.
The committee will work with the Board, chamber members and city officials throughout the process, Urtel wrote in a letter to members. The position will be posted with the Board beginning to accept applications in January 2020. The goal is to determine the finalist by April 2020.
“Kellie has done a phenomenal job leading our Chamber and being an amazing advocate for the Waconia business community,” Urtel said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with her and get to know her over the years.”
The Sites’ first came to Waconia in 1999-2002 when Bill Sites was an officer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a scientific agency that focuses on the conditions of major waterways, oceans and the atmosphere. They returned in 2006 and Kellie Sites started working with the Chamber of Commerce, while husband Bill continued with the NOAA in Chanhassen.
He retires next April, and the couple expect to return to Washington state to be closer to family and pursue other adventures with their newfound freedom.
Until then, Sites says she doesn’t want to spend a lot of time reflecting on her Chamber career yet.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done over the next six months and I don’t want this to be like the Elton John farewell tour,” she jokes.
Sites does, however, recall assuming the Chamber post in 2006 at the beginnings of a major economic recession, which was a struggle for all businesses, she said.
Sites says she is pleased that the local business community has emerged from that relatively healthy and “feels good about helping to create a certain energy” with that community. Also, the “ability of local business owners to work together to make things happen.”
Sites says she also has appreciated the opportunities to help organize events that showcase Waconia, like Nickle Dickle Day and the Governor’s Fishing Opener, and to emcee community events like the Lake Waconia Band Festival and Show Choir performances.
“This is such a great community and the partnerships we have with our businesses are unlike any you will find most anywhere,” Sites said. “I will be around to help with the transition and look forward to a bright future for the Waconia Chamber of Commerce.”
