SimpleGifts returns to Waconia next Friday, Nov. 29, to kick off the holiday music season.
The six-piece ensemble, known for its blend of modern and old, performed here last year and is about to embark on its annual ChristmasTide tour of 17 concerts, with the Waconia High School Performing Arts Center as its first stop. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
SimpleGifts performs non-commercial Christmas fare, with siren-like three-part female harmonies and an array of folk instruments, including violin, Celtic bagpipes, tin whistles, concertina, melodica, guitars and piano. Led by renowned musician and Emmy award-winning composer Billy McLaughlin, SimpleGifts also features singers Heather Moen, from Mayer, Minn., Karen Paurus and Amy Courts, backed by percussionist Billy O, and renowned Celtic piper and multi-instrumentalist Laura McKenzie.
To celebrate the season and expand its distribution of recorded material, SimpleGifts will release its first Christmas single ever, “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” featuring a new section written by McLaughlin. A live version recorded at the intimate Marine City Hall in Marine on St. Croix is available on popular streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.
The move, says band leader McLaughlin, is a sign of things to come for the SimpleGifts catalog.
“We’re happy to finally tap the viral realm of song distribution, and with six Christmas albums to draw from over almost two decades, our fans can look forward to streaming all of our work in the near-future,” McLaughlin said. “In the meantime, we’re looking forward to playing our ChristmasTide repertoire in Waconia, Lakeville, St. Paul, Edina, Woodbury, Worthington and Austin. We are also thrilled to be in residence this year at the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center for four performances, and at the much-loved Marine City Hall in Marine in St. Croix where we will play five times again this year to close out the tour.”
Go to www.isd110. org for tickets to SimpleGifts Waconia performance, or simplegiftsmusic.net for a list of all performance dates and tickets.
Outside the holiday season, SimpleGifts morphs into an acoustic-driven tribute band called “The Young & The Rest,” paying homage to Neil Young, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joni Mitchell, The Eagles and others on the same instruments.
