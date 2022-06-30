Farming has been an integral part of Carver County’s culture from early on, but as the fastest growing county in the state farmland is being gobbled up to development across the local rural landscape.
Recently, road signs recognizing the significance and importance of farmers were installed along Highway 10 in Carver County. A dedication of those signs was held June 7 at Waconia High School.
The sign idea originated at the county board level as a way to honor farmers and their families even predating Carver County’s official founding in 1855, according to Commissioner Matthew Udermann. The board discussed some ideas and approved a plan take a 20-plus mile stretch of Highway 10 crossing four commissioner districts and an estimated 500-plus ag parcels and dedicate it to farmers – former, current and future generations.
The significance and importance of local farmers extends beyond county borders and the variety of farms and economic impact is extensive, commissioners noted. Plus, farmers’ tireless work and dedication to the land has been an inspiring example to all.
“The original policemen, firemen, teachers and volunteers were all from farming roots. Farmers and their families were the original caretakers well before our official founding in 1855. We honor them, their legacy and leave their future generations a small token of gratitude in dedicating nearly 25 miles of county road for their impact in making Carver County the place we call home,” Udermann said.
Public Works chose the best locations and produced the signs for minimal cost, he noted. The signs are located at the following Highway 10 locations throughout the County:
• Highway 10, 1300 feet east of Ridge Lane – Chaska
• Highway 10, 700 feet east of Highway 11 – Chaska
• Highway 10, 1000 feet west of Highway 11 – Laketown Township
• Highway 10, 1500 feet east of Little Avenue – Laketown Township
• Highway 10, 700 feet north of Highway 30 – Waconia Township
• Highway 10, 700 feet south of 30th Street - Watertown Township
Some other fun facts about farms:
• Roughly 30 percent of Carver County land is tillable agriculture.
• Roughly 65percent of Carver County land is tied to ag property.
• Some 96 percent of ag is farmed as family farms.
• Carver County farms produce $110 million worth of product each year.
• The first residents (ancient times, indigenous populations, Dakota and Sioux) all had farming roots too.
