Do the math and you are looking at more than 360 years of age in the accompanying photo. These are the Rolf children who grew up on a family farm in Waconia and are still going strong into their 90s.
The siblings gathered recently at Vandys Grill in Waconia to mark birthdays and a reunion. From top left, Delores Dietel (Rolf), now living in Norwood Young America, will be 94 in August; next to her Orville Rolf, now residing in Arizona, will be 92 in December; bottom, Marian Lindbo (Rolf), Waconia is 90; and Clarence Rolf, from NYA, will be 96 in August.
Their secret to a long life, they say, is working hard growing up on the farm and playing hard all their life.
Orville Rolf has this to say about each of the siblings:
Clarence worked the hardest. He started hauling milk to the creamery at age 11 and had to quit high school because he had to work driving gravel trucks at 18. While he was helping on the farm, at 22, he drove school bus for Central High School for 63 years. During this time, he and one of his sons also operated two farms and milked 75 cows. He was 91 when he stopped running the combine.
Delores lived on a farm near Norwood and raised a family while working as a waitress. She worked for Young America Corp until she was 85.
Marian lost her hearing from measles when she was one year old. She went to school in Minneapolis and married Edward Lindbo, also deaf. They farmed near St. Boni for almost 40 years before selling the farm and moving to Waconia. Marian is still active and is now residing in NYA.
Orville worked on the family farm until he was 21. He served in the Air Force for 24 years. Now retired, he is currently residing in Yuma, Ariz., and is building a new house.
