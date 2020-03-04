Karen Ring has been organizer of the Waconia Ski & Snowboard Club long enough to see two pairs of students she once chaperoned grow up, get married and have kids of their own. Those children are little, so they are not in ski club – yet.
And although Ring still snowboards midway into her 60s, she doesn’t expect to be leading ski/snowboard trips when those kids are ready to hit the slopes.
Ring first become involved in ski club back in 1997-1998 when her youngest son was hoping to try skiing. The Rings, Karen, husband David and two sons Ryan and Nathan, were living in Minnetonka at the time and she discovered Ventures as an affordable option for her son to enjoy the sport. She was club leader from 1998-2001.
She helped launch a local club shortly after the family moved to Waconia in 2000 and continues to lead trips to ski areas around the region through District 110 Community Education long after her children have graduated. Ryan graduated from Minnetonka in 2002 and Nathan graduated from Waconia in 2004.
She has even arranged mountain ski trips out west.
“I just enjoy the spirit and enthusiasm of the kids, and seeing them make progress,” Ring said. “And they are polite, good kids. They always thank me the end of the day.”
Jessica Sanford, a parent chaperone and snowboarder says she also appreciates the opportunity that the local club presents.
“It’s affordable, accessible, and introduces kids to skiing and snowboarding,” she said. “I love watching them grow and seeing the confidence and independence the children gain.”
As club organizer, Ring makes arrangements with ski areas, schedules transportation, gets chaperones and accompanies each outing. So, it’s a chance for her to continue the sport as well.
Ring typically plans a half-dozen ski outings each season starting after Christmas, and usually around 50-plus kids participate. She had as many as 106 participants one year. Some are trying skiing and snowboarding for the first time, she says, others come back year after year.
Ring usually schedules outings at some of the larger, more challenging venues like Afton Alps, Welch Village, Wild Mountain and Spirit Mountain. Runs like Hyland Hills or Buck Hills are closer and somewhere kids can go on their own or with their families, she says.
“The club is about giving kids an experience,” she says. And Ring pushes the ski venues to keep lift and rental rates as affordable as possible to give kids the experience. Club outings are scheduled for Sunday late afternoons and evenings when rates are typically cheaper and slopes are less busy.
Safety is as important as having a good time, she says, so all participants are required to wear helmets.
Ring also makes sure there are an adequate number of chaperones on the slopes, someone back at the chalet and an injury driver in case someone gets hurt.
“I can’t do this alone,” she says and is excited by the number of parents involved this year.
Ring met her husband skiing through the Control Data Ski Club. She was a cross-country skier and he was a downhill skier. She shifted to downhill and eventually to snowboarding in 1998.
“I didn’t like it at first, but after about the seventh try I started to get the hang of it,” Ring said. “Now it feels safer to be on one board not two. When you catch an edge on skis, it can be a yard sale with you, skis and poles flying all over the hill. I find it’s also harder to get up off the ground with skis.”
On her snowboard, Ring hasn’t tumbled once this year, although she says she declines her students’ challenges and stays off the snowboard jumps.
After a trip to Afton Alps this past Sunday, there is one more club outing this season in March to Mount Kato in Mankato. Meanwhile, Ring is already making plans for where the ski/snowboard club should go next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.