For the third weekend in a row, Waconia’s show choirs swept the competition. On Feb. 1, The Current and Power Company took home gold at the 8th annual Bloomington Gold Show Choir Competition at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
The Current again won 1st place in Prep Division, while Power Company continued to dominate at the Varsity level, with Grand Champion, Best Vocals, Best Band and Best Choreography. An individual “Show Stopper” award also went to Power Company performer Michelle Lowden.
With their performance Saturday against the likes of other top Minnesota show choirs, Waconia can now lay claim to being among the best in the state this year.
Following their final competition this Saturday at the Logan Showcase in La Crosse, Wis., Waconia will be hosting the 16th annual Star Power Competition on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Waconia High School Performing Arts Center.
This event is open to the public and Waconia Choirs will be the host to 19 amazing groups from Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and Wisconsin. It’s also a chance to see all Waconia show choirs, including The Pulse and Shockwave, plus The Current and Power Company in their award-winning sets. Also, some great talent from around the Midwest. Doors open at 7 a.m.
