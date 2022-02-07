Power Company and The Current, along with the future stars, Waconia Middle School’s “Shockwave” had a winning day last Saturday at “BK Gold” at Bloomington Kennedy High School in Bloomington, Minn.
Waconia fans came in full force, glow sticks in hand to cheer on the teams locally.
Shockwave, directed by Evan Jones and Emma Shuckle, gets these middle schoolers a taste of Show Choir competition, and they shined during an exhibition performance that morning, following later with The Current, who took home 2nd place behind the Perpetual Motion from Ankeny High School.
Power Company won again, taking home yet another Grand Champion award, over Riverside Company from Hastings High School, and Visual Adrenaline from Ankeny. Additional awards went to Power Company for Best Vocals, Best Band and Best Choreography. This weekend The Current and Power Company head to Lincoln, Neb., for the “Southwest Showdown” at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Do not miss your chance to see these amazing kids at Waconia’s own competition “Star Power” on Feb. 19 at Waconia High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be for sale at the door. Day preliminaries $10 adults, $7 students/seniors; $17 adults and $12 students/seniors for preliminaries and evening finals, which includes performances by The Current and Power Company.
