A student was arrested Wednesday at Central High School after making threats of violence, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a tip the morning of April 6 that a student at the high school planned to “kill eight or more people.” After arriving at Central High School, deputies located and identified the 17-year-old male alleged suspect and took him into custody without incident.
After being taken into custody, the sheriff’s office states that the juvenile admitted to not only making the threat, but also to filing the anonymous tip that initially brought deputies to the school. Deputies said the juvenile said he placed the tip for the safety of other students.
A search of the alleged suspect and the school grounds found no weapons. Authorities say that the prompt response by deputies meant that no lock-down was required.
The juvenile was transported to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office will submit their findings to the county prosecutor for review.
“The Carver County Sheriff’s Office investigates these cases thoroughly and vigorously and will pursue prosecution of anyone found to have criminal involvement,” said Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
