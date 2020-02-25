No one ever wants to call an emergency responder, but they are a necessary part of life. In order to ease their burden, there’s been a long standing tradition of special stickers being used in order to communicate anything important to the responders, such as someone in the home being deaf. Recently, the Carver County Sheriff’s Department released new stickers for residents to pick up if necessary.
“They give the cops some insight into what they’re getting into,” said Jason Kamerud, county sheriff. “It’s an old school thing, but it helps.”
There are five total stickers that residents can pick up from their town sheriff or city hall. The stickers are placed on the main entrance of a residence, and notify responders to anything they have to expect in the home. The five are “Deaf/Hard of hearing”, “Dementia”, “Autism”, “Diabetic”, and “Brain injury or PTSD”.
These can be helpful for responders. For example, say responders are trying to get someone’s attention verbally and they don’t respond. They could be ignoring the responders, or they could be deaf or hard of hearing. With the sticker posted on the door, the responders know that there actually is a deaf individual in the residence, and can respond accordingly.
It’s not just for understanding hard of hearing, either.
“Say we’re trying to help someone with high functioning autism, and they say something that makes perfect sense to them, but not to us,” said Kamerud. “Knowing that they have autism ahead of time helps us understand what they might be trying to say.”
One of the concerns with doing this for Kamerud is the “spoof” factor with these new stickers. Some previous styles of stickers have seen this treatment, such as “Baby on Board” having spoofs such as “Mother-In-Law in the Trunk”. He also stressed that when a resident moves that it would be helpful for them to take the sticker with them, so responders wouldn’t make incorrect assumptions about the current resident.
Even with these concerns, though, Kamerud encourages folks with these types of difficulties to pick up the sticker for the ease of responders. They’re free, and fairly easy to pick up from city hall or the local sheriff. While this has been a tactic for decades, these particular stickers are brand new, only being delivered to the department in the last couple weeks, and are made with modern concerns in mind. And remember, even a little bit of information helps when calling emergency responders. Better to have the information available and not need to use it than to need help, but not have information that the responders need to know.
